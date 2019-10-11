Enchanted Garden Open Mic continues Oct. 19

Enchanted Garden Open Mic will be held Saturday, Oct. 19, at 7 p.m., at The Enchanted Garden Studio 2. Enchanted Garden Open Mic will be held Saturday, Oct. 19, at 7 p.m., at The Enchanted Garden Studio 2. Photo: Contributed Photo. Photo: Contributed Photo. Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Enchanted Garden Open Mic continues Oct. 19 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Bring your own food and drink and enjoy some of the region’s best musical artists in a cabaret-style setting at the fourth annual Enchanted Garden Open Mic Saturday, Oct. 19, at 7 p.m., at The Enchanted Garden Studio 2, 529 Ethan Allen Highway.

Artists may sign up in person at 6:30. Admission is $5 and includes coffee. Snacks also are available.

For more information, email DaveGoldenbergMusic@gmail.com.