https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/entertainment/article/Enchanted-Garden-Open-Mic-continues-Oct-19-14515320.php
Enchanted Garden Open Mic continues Oct. 19
Photo: Contributed Photo.
Bring your own food and drink and enjoy some of the region’s best musical artists in a cabaret-style setting at the fourth annual Enchanted Garden Open Mic Saturday, Oct. 19, at 7 p.m., at The Enchanted Garden Studio 2, 529 Ethan Allen Highway.
Artists may sign up in person at 6:30. Admission is $5 and includes coffee. Snacks also are available.
For more information, email DaveGoldenbergMusic@gmail.com.
View Comments