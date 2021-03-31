Dua Lipa, Arlo Parks, Celeste lead race for UK's Brit Awards

Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

LONDON (AP) — Singer-songwriters Dua Lipa, Arlo Parks and Celeste lead the competition for the Brit Awards, with a trio of nominations apiece for the U.K. music prizes.

The three British women were nominated for best female solo artist and album of the year on Wednesday. Lipa is also up for best British single, for “Physical.” Parks and Celeste - who has an Academy Award nomination for “Hear My Voice,” from the film “The Trial of the Chicago 7” - are contenders for the breakthrough artist trophy.