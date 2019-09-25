Drink Pink charity event to honor breast cancer survivors

The 11th annual Drink Pink charity event to honor breast cancer survivors through personal photos and stories will take place Thursday, Oct. 3, at The Lounsbury House from 6-8 p.m.

The event supports Ann Place, which provides comfort, support and resources for people living with cancer and their loves ones, families and friends.

The community charity event, which kicks off National Breast Cancer Awareness Month raised $27,000 last year in donations and provides a special platform for women to display their compelling survival stories through heroic black and white photos created by Bethel based photographer Kristen Jensen.

“It’s been such a pleasure meeting these beautiful and courageous ladies,” said Jensen, who has been photographing breast cancer survivors for years. “After learning about their lives and stories, I felt a series of photos would not only be a great way for them to tell their survival story but also to show the world that they are living their lives to the fullest!”

And over the years, the event has become very popular with residents and busi-nesses.

“I am so grateful for the amount of support that has been received from the local community through donations and promotion. It’s been a blessing,” said Jensen.

The event will be hosted by award-winning comedienne Christine O’Leary and will also include music and light appetizers.

Tickets are $25 and are available at the door and online at www.eventbrite.com/e/11th-annual-drink-pink-for-a-cause-tickets-68049579123.

For more information contact visit www.anns-place.org or call 203-790-6568.