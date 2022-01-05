Doyle keeps 'Untamed' conversation going in journal, podcast

UNDATED (AP) — Glennon Doyle hates giving advice. Nor does she want to be referred to as a self-help guru or any other woo-woo spiritual title. The author of best-selling memoirs including “Untamed” says she just wants to help others find the freedom she found “untaming” herself.
“That’s how we all got in this mess in the first place, by following somebody else’s idea of what we should be,” she said in a phone interview with The Associated Press. “We’re now following Glennon’s ideas? That’s the opposite of what I’m trying to do.”