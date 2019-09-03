Downton Abbey movie to premiere at Prospector Theater

Movies for Friday, Sept. 6 through Sept. 12, follow. Confirm showtimes at prospectortheater.org.

Downton Abbey (PG): Thu: 7 p.m.

It Chapter Two (R): Fri: 1, 4, 7, 7:15; Sat: 10, 1, 4, 7, 7:15; Sun: 10, 1, 4, 7, 7:15; Mon - Wed: 1, 4, 7; Thu: 1, 4, 7:15.

Brittany Runs A Marathon (R): Fri: 1:30, 4:15, 7:30; Sat: 10:30 a.m., 1:30, 4:15, 7:30; Sun: 10:45 a.m., 1:30, 4:15, 7:30; Mon - Thu: 1:30, 4:15, 7:30

Blinded by the Light (PG-13): Fri: 4:15 p.m.; Sat: 10:15 a.m., 4:15; Sun: 10:15 a.m., 4:15, 7:15; Mon - Wed: 4:15, 7:15; Thu: 4:15.

The Peanut Butter Falcon (PG-13): Fri: 1:15, 4:30, 7:15; Sat: 11, 1:15, 4:30, 7:15; Sun - Thu: 1:15, 4:30, 7:15

The Peanut Butter Falcon Sensory Screening (PG-13): Sun: 11 a.m.

Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood (R): Fri: 12:45; Sat and Sun: 1; Mon - Thu: 12:45.