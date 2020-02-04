Downhill opens at Prospector Theater Thursday

Movies for Friday, Feb. 7 through Thursday, Feb. 13, follow.

Downhill (R): Thu: 7.

Sonic The Hedgehog (PG): Thu: 5, 7:15.

Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) (R): Fri: 1:30, 4:15, 7; Sat & Sun: 10:45 a.m., 1:30, 4, 7; Mon-Wed: 1:30, 4:15, 7; Thu: 1:15, 4:15, 7:30.

Dolittle (PG): Fri: 1, 6:45; Sat: 10:15 a.m., 1, 4, 6:45; Sun: 10:15 a.m., 1, 4; Mon-Wed: 1, 4, 6:45; Thu: 1:15 p.m.

1917 (R): Fri: 1, 4:30, 7:15; Sat & Sun: 10:15 a.m., 1, 4:30, 7:15; Mon-Wed: 1, 4:30, 7:15; Thu: 1:45, 4, 7.

Jojo Rabbit (PG-13): Fri: 1:15, 4, 7:30; Sat: 10:30 a.m., 1:15, 4:15, 7:30; Sun: 10:30 a.m., 1:15, 4:15, 7:15; Mon-Wed: 1:15, 4, 7:30; Thu: 1:30, 4.