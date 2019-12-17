Donna Reed’s daughter hosts ‘It’s A Wonderful Life’ screening
Join Mary Owen, daughter of Donna Reed, for the Sunday, Dec. 22, at 4 p.m., screening of “It’s A Wonderful Life” at The Ridgefield Playhouse.
Frank Capra directs this beloved story of redemption and second chances, with James Stewart as George Bailey, a man at the end of his rope one Christmas Eve. Reed co-stars as Mary Hatch, the high-school sweetheart who became his wife.
Owen an expert on the film, will introduce the movie, putting it into historical perspective, and will answer questions live on The Playhouse stage following this screening.
The screening is part of the Holiday Series, Cohen and Wolf P.C. Movie Series, Joseph Consentino Film Society Series, and Hearst Media Entertaining Conversation Series.
The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge. Sunday, Dec. 22, 4 p.m. 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org