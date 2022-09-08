Queen Elizabeth II under medical care amid health fears

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 3 1 of 3 Jane Barlow/AP Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Kirsty O'Connor/AP Show More Show Less 3 of 3





LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II has been placed under medical supervision because doctors are “concerned for Her Majesty’s health," Buckingham Palace said Thursday, as members of the royal family traveled to Scotland to be with the 96-year-old monarch.

The announcement comes a day after the queen canceled a virtual meeting of her Privy Council when doctors advised her to rest following a full day of events on Tuesday, when she formally asked Liz Truss to become prime minister.