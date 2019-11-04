https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/entertainment/article/Doctor-Sleep-to-open-at-the-Prospector-Theater-14808065.php
Doctor Sleep to open at the Prospector Theater this week
Movies for Friday, Nov. 8 through Thursday, Nov. 14, follow. Confirm showtimes at prospectortheater.org.
Ford v Ferrari (PG-13): Thu: 7.
Doctor Sleep (R): Fri: 1:15, 4, 7:15; Sat-Mon: 10 a.m., 1:15, 4, 7:15; Tue-Thu: 1:15, 4, 7:15.
Playing with Fire (PG): Fri: 1:30, 4:30, 6:45; Sat-Mon: 11 a.m., 1:45, 4:30, 6:45; Tue-Thu: 1:45, 4:15, 6:45.
Harriet (PG-13): Fri: 1:15, 4:15, 7; Sat-Mon: 10:30 a.m., 1:30, 3:45, 7; Tue-Thu: 1, 3:45, 7.
The Addams Family (PG): Fri: 1:45, 4, 6:45; Sat-Mon: 11:15 a.m., 1:30, 4:30, 6:45; Tue & Wed: 1:30, 4:30, 6:45; Thu: 1:30, 4:30.
View Comments