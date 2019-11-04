  • Doctor Sleep, the sequel to The Shining, opens at Ridgefield’s Prospector Theater this week.

    Doctor Sleep, the sequel to The Shining, opens at Ridgefield’s Prospector Theater this week.

    Doctor Sleep, the sequel to The Shining, opens at Ridgefield’s Prospector Theater this week.

Image 1 of / 1

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 1

Doctor Sleep, the sequel to The Shining, opens at Ridgefield’s Prospector Theater this week.

Doctor Sleep, the sequel to The Shining, opens at Ridgefield’s Prospector Theater this week.

Movies for Friday, Nov. 8 through Thursday, Nov. 14, follow. Confirm showtimes at prospectortheater.org.

Ford v Ferrari (PG-13): Thu: 7.

Doctor Sleep (R): Fri: 1:15, 4, 7:15; Sat-Mon: 10 a.m., 1:15, 4, 7:15; Tue-Thu: 1:15, 4, 7:15.

Playing with Fire (PG): Fri: 1:30, 4:30, 6:45; Sat-Mon: 11 a.m., 1:45, 4:30, 6:45; Tue-Thu: 1:45, 4:15, 6:45.

Harriet (PG-13): Fri: 1:15, 4:15, 7; Sat-Mon: 10:30 a.m., 1:30, 3:45, 7; Tue-Thu: 1, 3:45, 7.

The Addams Family (PG): Fri: 1:45, 4, 6:45; Sat-Mon: 11:15 a.m., 1:30, 4:30, 6:45; Tue & Wed: 1:30, 4:30, 6:45; Thu: 1:30, 4:30.