Discussion: Jewish Influences in Bob Dylan’s Music
Jewish influences in the music of transcendent singer-songwriter Bob Dylan (born Robert Allen Zimmerman) will be explored by Rabbi Stephen Karol at a special program from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 26, at Congregation Shir Shalom of Westchester and Fairfield Counties, 46 Peaceable Street, Ridgefield.
Dylan songs will be played via YouTube, with thematic insights drawn from the book, “Bob Dylan: Prophet, Mystic, Poet,” by Seth Rogovoy.
The special event is part of a year-long program sponsored by the Federation for Jewish Philanthropy of Upper Fairfield County, “Judaism: A 2020 Vision — Ancient Traditions Through a Contemporary Lens.”
The Federation’s mission with the project is to explore what happens when Jewish traditions and culture collide with modern-day perspectives.
Rabbi Karol, of Temple Isaiah in Stony Brook, N.Y., will sign his book, “Finding Hope and Faith in the Face of Death: Insights of a Rabbi and Mourner,” which will be available for purchase.
Admission is free, with a suggested donation of $10.
For more information, call 203-438-6589 or email info@ourshirshalom.org.