Robert Allen Zimmerman (aka Bob Dylan) draws upon biblical references for some of the songs in his prodigious oeuvre.

Jewish influences in the music of transcendent singer-songwriter Bob Dylan (born Robert Allen Zimmerman) will be explored by Rabbi Stephen Karol at a special program from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 26, at Congregation Shir Shalom of Westchester and Fairfield Counties, 46 Peaceable Street, Ridgefield.

Dylan songs will be played via YouTube, with thematic insights drawn from the book, “Bob Dylan: Prophet, Mystic, Poet,” by Seth Rogovoy.

The special event is part of a year-long program sponsored by the Federation for Jewish Philanthropy of Upper Fairfield County, “Judaism: A 2020 Vision — Ancient Traditions Through a Contemporary Lens.”

The Federation’s mission with the project is to explore what happens when Jewish traditions and culture collide with modern-day perspectives.

Rabbi Karol, of Temple Isaiah in Stony Brook, N.Y., will sign his book, “Finding Hope and Faith in the Face of Death: Insights of a Rabbi and Mourner,” which will be available for purchase.

Admission is free, with a suggested donation of $10.

For more information, call 203-438-6589 or email info@ourshirshalom.org.