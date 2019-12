Datebook: Hanukkah and Shabbat celebration, gallery tour, poetry group

December

Hanukkah and Shabbat celebration with Temple B’nai Chaim & Congregation Shir Shalom, Friday, Dec. 27, 7:30 p.m., Temple B’nai Chaim, 82 Portland Ave., Wilton. Menorah lighting, music, readings; bring menorah to light; rabbibearman@templebnaichaim.org, 203-544-8695.

Gallery Tour: Eva LeWitt & Zoë Sheehan Saldaña, Monday, Dec. 27, 3-4 p.m., Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum, 258 Main St.; aldrichart.org.

Poetry Discussion Group, Friday, Dec. 27, 1 p.m., Selected Poems of Howard Nemerov, Ridgefield Library, 203-438-2282, ridgefieldlibrary.org.

Gallery Tour: Weather Report, Sunday, Dec. 29, 3-4 p.m., Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum, 258 Main St.; aldrichart.org.

New Year’s Eve Glitter Bash, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 8 p.m., Lounsbury House, 316 Main St., LounsburyHouse.org.

Walk-in Flu clinics, Walk-in flu shots at RVNA, 27 Governor St., Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; no appointment needed; 203-438-5555, rvnahealth.org.

January

Murder by the Book Mystery Discussion, Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens, Thursday, Jan. 2, 10:30 a.m., Ridgefield Library, 203-438-2282, ridgefieldlibrary.org.

RVNAhealth free blood pressure screenings, Thursday Jan. 2, noon-1 p.m., Founders Hall; Wednesday, Jan 8, 11 a.m.-noon, Ridgefield Library; Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2-3 p.m., Ballard Green; 203-438-5555, RVNAhealth.org.

World Lit Now! Book Discussion Group, An Unnecessary Woman by Rabih Alameddine, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 10:30 a.m., Ridgefield Library, 203-438-2282, ridgefieldlibrary.org.

Reawaken Your Creative Self: The Artists Way Study Group, 13-week creativity workshop beginning Wednesday, Jan 8, 6:30 p.m., register, Ridgefield Library, 203-438-2282, ridgefieldlibrary.org.

Ridgefield Wildlife Awareness Night, Thursday, Jan. 9, 7 p.m., register, Ridgefield Library, 203-438-2282, ridgefieldlibrary.org.

ARTalk — Dynamic Architecture: The Spaces In Between with Peter Bachmann, Sunday, Jan 12, 2 p.m. register, Ridgefield Library, 203-438-2282, ridgefieldlibrary.org.

Chair Yoga, Monday, Jan 15, Wednesday, 1 p.m., register, Ridgefield Library, 203-438-2282, ridgefieldlibrary.org.

Poetry on the Path with Barb Jennes, Thursday, Jan 9 & 23, 10:30 a.m., register, Ridgefield Library, 203-438-2282, ridgefieldlibrary.org.

Shutterbugs Photography Group, Saturday, Jan. 11, 9 a.m., Ridgefield Library; 203-438- 2282, ridgefieldlibrary.org.

Books and Breakfast, Monday, Jan. 13, 10:30 a.m., Ridgefield Library, 203-438- 2282, ridgefieldlibrary.org.

Mindfulness and Meditation, Monday, Jan. 13 & 27, 6:30 p.m., register, Ridgefield Library, 203-438-2282, ridgefieldlibrary.org.

Swedish Weaving Author Talk and Workshop with Cantor Debbie Katchko Gray, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 1 p.m., register for workshop, Ridgefield Library, 203-438-2282, ridgefieldlibrary.org.

Fairfield Country Writers Group Write In!, Saturday, Jan. 18, 1-4 p.m., register, Ridgefield Library, 203-438-2282, ridgefieldlibrary.org.

Critics’ Circle Book Discussion, Ask Again, Yes by Mary Beth Keane, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 7 p.m., Ridgefield Library, 203-438-2282, ridgefieldlibrary.org.

A.M. Book Group, Speak, Memory by Vladimir Nabokov, Jan. 22, 10 a.m., Ridgefield Library, 203-438-2282, ridgefieldlibrary.org.

Winter Play, Silent Sky, by Lauren Gunderson, Jan. 23-26 and Jan. 31-Feb. 2, (exact show dates/times TBA), Ridgefield High School, 700 North Salem Rd., rhsperformingarts.info/.

First Principles Book Discussion, The Woman’s Hour by Elaine Weiss, Thursday, Jan. 30, 7 p.m., register, Ridgefield Library, 203-438-2282, ridgefieldlibrary.org.

March

Spring Musical, Legally Blonde, the Musical, March 12-15 and 20-22 (exact show dates/times TBA), Ridgefield High School, 700 North Salem Rd., rhsperformingarts.info/.