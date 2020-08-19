Datebook: Free outdoor concerts, back to school stress webinar, more

Back to School: Coping with Anxiety, Uncertainty and Safety, live webinar, Aug. 20, 7 p.m.; register, ridgefieldlibraray.org, 203-438-2282.

CHIRP concerts: Aug. 20, Gedeon Luke & the People, 7 p.m.; Aug. 25, 7 p.m. Johnny Nicholas band; Sept. 1, 7 p.m., James Maddock, Ballard Park, 485 Main St.; advance registration; https://linktr.ee/chirpct; www.facebook.com/ChirpCT, https://chirpct.org/; 203-431-6501.

Art Walk: Presented by Ridgefield Guild of Artists, Aug. 21-Sept. 13, opening festivities: Aug. 21, 5-8 p.m.; Artists Day: Aug. 22, noon-4 p.m.; https://rgoa.org/; 203-438-8863.

Food for Thought: An Online Culinary Book Discussion Group, “Burn the Place” by Illiana Regan, Friday, Aug. 21, 11 a.m., register, ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282.

Connecticut Poetry Society Monthly Workshop, online class, Saturday, Aug. 22, 10 a.m., register, ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-488-2282.

RGA Fresh Air: Exhibition continues through Aug. 22; https://rgoa.org/.

Free Summer Concerts, Aug. 23, 3 p.m.; Aug. 29, 4 p.m., outside on the grounds of KTM&HC campus; presented by Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center (KTM&HC) and Ridgefield Symphony Orchestra (RSO); https://keelertavernmuseum.org/.

Glimpses of Early Ridgefield: A Stroll Through Main Street, part 2, with Jack Sanders, online, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 4 p.m., register, ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438- 2282

Lunchtime Language: French Intermediate/Advanced Conversation, online with Anette Roth, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 11:30 a.m., register, ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-488-2282.

The Mysterious Nazca Lines of the Desert of Peru and the Ancient Inca City of Cuzco, live webinar with Toni McKeen, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 4 p.m., register, Ridgefield Library, 203-438- 2282, ridgefieldlibrary.org.

A.M. Online Book Group, “The Souls of Black Folk” by W.E.B DuBois, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 10 a.m., register, ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282.

Play: “Sisters,” live and live-streamed performance, Sunday, Aug. 30, 3 p.m., presented by Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center; tickets, keelertavernmuseum.org/events/.

RVNAhealth Flu & Pneumonia Vaccines, begin Sept. 9, RVNAhealth, 27 Governor St.; appointments encouraged. Full schedule and clinic protocols: rvnahealth.org, 203-438-5555.

Outdoor Concert: Lotus Chamber Music Collective, Friday, Sept. 11, 6:30-8 p.m., Aldrich Sculpture Garden, 258 Main St.; rain date, Sept. 12; tickets, shop.aldrichart.org.

Family Day, Sept. 20, noon-3 p.m., Lounsbury House, 316 Main St.; https://lounsburyhouse.org/.

Virtual Story Time, presented weekly by ACT of Connecticut and Books On The Common; https://www.facebook.com/actofct/.

RGA Online Art Classes, Thursdays, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 1-3 p.m.; Saturdays, 2:30-4:30; https://rgoa.org/courses/online-learning.

Gilberts in the Gardens Self-Guided Walking Tour, Keeler Tavern Museum and History Center, 132 Main Street; info@keelertavernmuseum.org; keelertavernmuseum.org.

RVNAhealth Virtual Wellness Fair, https://rvnahealth.org/virtual-health-fair/.

Ridgefield Theater Barn’s Ghost Light Sessions, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 8:45 p.m.; https://www.facebook.com/ridgefieldtheaterbarn/.

COVID-19 Archival Project welcomes photos, artwork, personal stories, letters to preserve history during the pandemic; https://ridgefieldhistoricalsociety.org/.