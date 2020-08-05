Datebook: Free CHIRP and Keeler concerts, library offerings, more

CHIRP concerts: James Maddock, Aug. 6, 7 p.m.; Susan Werner, Aug 18, 7 p.m.; Johnny Nicholas band, Aug. 25. 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St.; advance registration; www.facebook.com/ChirpCT, https://chirpct.org/; 203-431-6501.

Free Summer Concerts, Aug. 9, 3 p.m.; Aug. 16, 2 p.m.; Aug. 23, 3 p.m.; Aug. 29, 4 p.m., outside on the grounds of KTM&HC campus; presented by Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center (KTM&HC) and Ridgefield Symphony Orchestra (RSO); https://keelertavernmuseum.org/.

Books and Breakfast Online Book Discussion, Monday, Aug 10, 10:30 a.m., register, ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282.

Glimpses of Early Ridgefield: A Stroll Through Main Street part 1 with Jack Sanders, online, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 4 p.m., register, ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282.

LinkedIn with Kate Fitzpatrick, online class, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 1 p.m., register, Ridgefield Library, ridgefieldlibrary.org.

World Lit Now! Online Book Discussion, Little Gods by Meng Jin, online, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 10:30 a.m., register, ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282.

A Four Day Wedding Celebration in India, a live webinar with Toni McKeen, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 4 p.m., register, Ridgefield Library, 203-438-2282, ridgefieldlibrary.org.

RVNA Well Child Clinic, Wednesday Aug. 12, 3-6 p.m., RVNAhealth, 27 Governor St. School and Sports Physicals and Immunizations for ages birth to 18 years; $50 for physical. Call for an appointment, 203-438-5555, ext. 1119, RVNAhealth.org.

Founders Hall Online Book Discussion, The Far Field by Vijay Madhuri, online, Thursday, Aug. 13, 3 p.m., register, https://founders-hall.org/.

Facebook 101 with Kate Fitzpatrick, online class, Thursday, Aug. 13, 11 a.m., register, Ridgefield Library, ridgefieldlibrary.org.

Tech Topics, Learning a Language with Pronunciator, online, Friday, Aug. 14, 11 a.m., register, Ridgefield Library, ridgefieldlibrary.org.

Tech Tricks, iPhoto and Camera, online with Dawn DeCosta, Monday, Aug. 17, 1 p.m., register, ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282.

Tech Topics, Job Search Resources, online, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 11 a.m., register, Ridgefield Library, ridgefieldlibrary.org.

Critics’ Circle Online Book Discussion, Lady Clementine by Marie Benedict, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 7 p.m., register, ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282.

Lunchtime Language: French Beginners Conversation, online with Anette Roth, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 11:30 a.m., register, ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282.

Tech Topics, Novelist Plus: Find Your Next Read, online, Thursday, Aug. 20, 11 a.m., register, Ridgefield Library, ridgefieldlibrary.org.

Tech Tricks, Intro to iPhone online with Dawn DeCosta, Thursday, Aug. 20, 1 p.m., register, ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282.

Food for Thought: An Online Culinary Book Discussion Group, Burn the Place by Illiana Regan, Friday, Aug. 21, 11 a.m., register, ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282.

Connecticut Poetry Society Monthly Workshop, online class, Saturday, Aug. 22, 10 a.m., register, ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-488-2282.

RGA Fresh Air: Exhibition continues through Aug. 22; https://rgoa.org/.

Glimpses of Early Ridgefield: A Stroll Through Main Street part 2 with Jack Sanders, online, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 4 p.m., register, ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438- 2282

Lunchtime Language: French Intermediate/Advanced Conversation, online with Anette Roth, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 11:30 a.m., register, ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-488-2282.

The Mysterious Nazca Lines of the Desert of Peru and the Ancient Inca City of Cuzco live webinar with Toni McKeen, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 4 p.m., register, Ridgefield Library, 203-438- 2282, ridgefieldlibrary.org.

A.M. Online Book Group, The Souls of Black Folk by W.E.B DuBois, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 10 a.m., register, ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282.

Virtual Story Time, presented weekly by ACT of Connecticut and Books On The Common; https://www.facebook.com/actofct/.

RGA Online Art Classes, Thursdays, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 1-3 p.m.; Saturdays, 2:30-4:30; https://rgoa.org/courses/online-learning.

Gilberts in the Gardens Self-Guided Walking Tour, Keeler Tavern Museum and History Center, 132 Main Street; info@keelertavernmuseum.org; keelertavernmuseum.org.

RVNAhealth Virtual Wellness Fair, https://rvnahealth.org/virtual-health-fair/.

Ridgefield Theater Barn’s Ghost Light Sessions, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 8:45 p.m.; https://www.facebook.com/ridgefieldtheaterbarn/.

COVID-19 Archival Project, send photos, artwork, personal stories, letters to preserve history during the pandemic; https://ridgefieldhistoricalsociety.org/.