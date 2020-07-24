Datebook: Events happening around Ridgefield

The Datebook is a guide to Ridgefield events. Email submissions to news@theridgefieldpress.com to reach us by Wednesday at noon to appear in the following week’s calendar. Include a phone number.

Connecticut Poetry Society Monthly Workshop, online class, July 25, 10 a.m., register; ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282.

RGA Fresh Air: Exhibition kicks off July 25, at 4 p.m. and continues through Aug. 22; https://rgoa.org/.

Free Summer Concerts, July 26, 3 p.m.; Aug. 2 and 9, 3 p.m.; Aug. 16, 2 p.m.; Aug. 23, 3 p.m.; Aug. 29, 4 p.m., outdoors on the grounds of KTM&HC campus; presented by Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center (KTM&HC) and Ridgefield Symphony Orchestra (RSO); https://keelertavernmuseum.org/.

College Essay Workshop via Zoom, July 27-31, in five one-hour sessions; register, coxwriting.com.

Birds and Birding, live online webinar with Ben Oko, July 28, 4 p.m.; ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282.

Camp NaNoWriMo: Weekly Online Workshops to Help You Reach Your Writing Goals, July 29, 6 p.m.; ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282.

14th Annual Southwest Cafe Margarita Virtual 5K July 31, 8 a.m.-Aug. 2, 8 p.m.; benefits Ridgefield’s Sunrise Cottage/Ability Beyond; register here.

CHIRP concerts: Susan Werner, Aug 18; Johnny Nicholas band, Aug. 25. 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St.; advance registration; www.facebook.com/ChirpCT, https://chirpct.org/; 203-431-6501.

Virtual Story Time, presented weekly by ACT of Connecticut and Books On The Common; https://www.facebook.com/actofct/.

RGA Online Art Classes, Thursdays, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 1-3 p.m.; Saturdays, 2:30-4:30; https://rgoa.org/courses/online-learning.

Gilberts in the Gardens Self-Guided Walking Tour, Keeler Tavern Museum and History Center, 132 Main Street; info@keelertavernmuseum.org; keelertavernmuseum.org.

RVNAhealth Virtual Wellness Fair, https://rvnahealth.org/virtual-health-fair/.

Ridgefield Theater Barn’s Ghost Light Sessions, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 8:45 p.m.; https://www.facebook.com/ridgefieldtheaterbarn/.

COVID-19 Archival Project, send photos, artwork, personal stories, letters to preserve history during the pandemic; https://ridgefieldhistoricalsociety.org/.