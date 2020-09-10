Datebook: 9/11 exhibit, chamber music, Jazz Vespers, more

The Datebook is a guide to Ridgefield events. Email submissions to news@theridgefieldpress.com to reach us by Wednesday at noon to appear in the following week’s calendar. Include a phone number.

9/11 Exhibit, Ridgefield Town Hall, open to the public; www.ridgefieldct.org, 203-431-2700; ridgefieldhistoricalsociety.org.

Outdoor Concert: Lotus Chamber Music Collective, Friday, Sept. 11, 6:30-8 p.m., Aldrich Sculpture Garden, 258 Main St.; rain date, Sept. 12; tickets, shop.aldrichart.org.

Fermented Vegetables: Sauerkraut, Kimchi, and More live webinar with Mark Phillips, Saturday, Sept. 12, 10 a.m., register, 203-438-2282, ridgefieldlibrary.org.

Jazz Vespers Service, Sunday, Sept. 13, 5 p.m., St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church of Ridgefield; www.eventbrite.com/e/jazz-vespers-tickets-118359246693; ststephensridgefield.org/.

Carrie Chapman Catt with American Theater Guild’s Pat Jordan, live webinar, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2:30 p.m., register, Ridgefield Library, 203-438-2282, ridgefieldlibrary.org.

Music at the Museum, free summer concert series, Sept. 13, 3-4 p.m., The Cara Quartet — RSO musician & friends; Sept. 20, 2-4 p.m. Angry O’Haras, outside on the grounds of KTM&HC campus; presented by Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center (KTM&HC) and Ridgefield Symphony Orchestra (RSO); ridgefieldsymphony.org/music-at-the-museum; keelertavernmuseum.org/.

Art Walk: Presented by Ridgefield Guild of Artists, through Sept. 13; rgoa.org/; 203-438-8863.

RVNAhealth Flu & Pneumonia Vaccines, are underway, RVNAhealth, 27 Governor St.; appointments encouraged. Full schedule and clinic protocols: rvnahealth.org, 203-438-5555.

Books and Breakfast Online Book Discussion, Monday, Sept. 14, 10:30 a.m., register, ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438- 2282.

Book Launch: Journey of a Jubu with Blaine Langberg live webinar, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 7 p.m., register, Ridgefield Library, 203-438-2282, ridgefieldlibrary.org.

Critics’ Circle Online Book Discussion, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 7 p.m., register, ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282.

Votes for Women: The Long and Winding Road — A four-part class with Darla Shaw, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 23 and 30, 6:30 p.m., presented by the Ridgefield Historical Society and the Ridgefield Library, register, ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282.

Live from Ballard Park: A concert of light and love to benefit the Ridgefield Theater Barn, Thursday, Sept. 17, 7 p.m., Ballard Park; gates open at 5:30; www.ridgefieldtheaterbarn.org.

African American Suffragettes and Black Women Voters with Professor Gloria Browne-Marshall, live webinar, Thursday, Sept. 17, 7 p.m., register, Ridgefield Library, 203-438-2282, ridgefieldlibrary.org.

A.M. Online Book Group, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 10 a.m., register, ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282.

Still Going Strong: Pioneers of the Second Wave Women’s Movement, live webinar with Suzanne Benton, Jeanne Hirsch Ingress, Rev. Dr. Davida Foy Crabtree, Barbara Love, Lele Stephens, Thursday, Sept. 24, 7 p.m., register, Ridgefield Library, 203-438-2282, ridgefieldlibrary.org.

Ridgefield Writers Conference online, Friday, Sept. 25, 7 p.m., register, Ridgefield Library, 203-438-2282, ridgefieldlibrary.org.

Used book sale postponed: The Ridgefield Library’s used book sale usually held in October has been postponed indefinitely due to COVID-19. A new date is forthcoming; ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282.

Virtual Story Time, presented weekly by ACT of Connecticut and Books On The Common; https://www.facebook.com/actofct/.

RGA Online Art Classes, Thursdays, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 1-3 p.m.; Saturdays, 2:30-4:30; rgoa.org/courses/online-learning.

Gilberts in the Gardens Self-Guided Walking Tour, Keeler Tavern Museum and History Center, 132 Main Street; info@keelertavernmuseum.org; keelertavernmuseum.org.

RVNAhealth Virtual Wellness Fair, rvnahealth.org/virtual-health-fair/.

Ridgefield Theater Barn’s Ghost Light Sessions, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 8:45 p.m.; www.facebook.com/ridgefieldtheaterbarn/.

COVID-19 Archival Project welcomes photos, artwork, personal stories, letters to preserve history during the pandemic; ridgefieldhistoricalsociety.org/.