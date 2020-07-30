Events in the area: CHIRP concerts, Virtual 5K, Midsummer Night’s Dream, more

The Datebook is a guide to Ridgefield events. Email submissions to news@theridgefieldpress.com to reach us by Wednesday at noon to appear in the following week’s calendar. Include a phone number.

CHIRP concerts: Adam Ezra Group, July 30, 6:45 p.m.; Crystal Shawanda duo, Aug. 4, 7 p.m.; James Maddock, Aug. 6, 7 p.m.; Susan Werner, Aug 18, 7 p.m.; Johnny Nicholas band, Aug. 25. 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St.; advance registration; www.facebook.com/ChirpCT, https://chirpct.org/; 203-431-6501.

14th Annual Southwest Cafe Margarita Virtual 5K, July 31, 8 a.m.-Aug. 2, 8 p.m.; benefits Ridgefield’s Sunrise Cottage/Ability Beyond; register here.

‘Midsummer Night’s Dream’ live webinar performance by the Barefoot Shakespeare, presented by Ridgefield Library Sunday, Aug. 2, 4 p.m.; register, ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282, lalambton@ridgefieldlibrary.org.

Free Summer Concerts, Aug. 2 and 9, 3 p.m.; Aug. 16, 2 p.m.; Aug. 23, 3 p.m.; Aug. 29, 4 p.m., outside on the grounds of KTM&HC campus; presented by Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center (KTM&HC) and Ridgefield Symphony Orchestra (RSO); https://keelertavernmuseum.org/.

RVNA Well Child Clinic, Wednesday Aug. 5, 6-8 p.m., RVNAhealth, 27 Governor St. School and sports physicals and immunizations for ages birth to 18 years; $50 for physical. Call for an appointment, 203-438-5555, ext. 1119, RVNAhealth.org.

RVNA Well Child Clinic, Wednesday Aug. 12, 3-6 p.m., RVNAhealth, 27 Governor St. School and Sports Physicals and Immunizations for ages birth to 18 years; $50 for physical. Call for an appointment, 203-438-5555, ext. 1119, RVNAhealth.org.

RGA Fresh Air: Exhibition continues through Aug. 22; https://rgoa.org/.

Virtual Story Time, presented weekly by ACT of Connecticut and Books On The Common; https://www.facebook.com/actofct/.

RGA Online Art Classes, Thursdays, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 1-3 p.m.; Saturdays, 2:30-4:30; https://rgoa.org/courses/online-learning.

Gilberts in the Gardens Self-Guided Walking Tour, Keeler Tavern Museum and History Center, 132 Main Street; info@keelertavernmuseum.org; keelertavernmuseum.org.

RVNAhealth Virtual Wellness Fair, https://rvnahealth.org/virtual-health-fair/.

Ridgefield Theater Barn’s Ghost Light Sessions, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 8:45 p.m.; https://www.facebook.com/ridgefieldtheaterbarn/.

COVID-19 Archival Project, send photos, artwork, personal stories, letters to preserve history during the pandemic; https://ridgefieldhistoricalsociety.org/.