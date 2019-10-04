Darling dames light up the television screen this weekend

Julie Andrews, Meryl Streep and Daniel Day-Lewis are a few of the stars with movies playing this weekend on broadcast and cable stations.

Take a look.

Friday, Oct. 4

Gosford Park (2001): What if a celebrated manor house in the English countryside becomes the scene for a mysterious murder? Maggie Smith stars. 5:35 p.m., Flix.

Saturday, Oct. 5

The Princess Diaries (2001): What if a teenage girl does not to want to be a queen? Julie Andrews reminds us why she has always been the queen of the movies. 12 noon and 8 p.m., CMT.

Hairspray (2007): What if a Broadway musical about the changing tastes of 1960s music transfers its magic to the movie screen? John Travolta stars. 12 noon, E!

The Devil Wears Prada (2006): What if a driven senior executive finds herself suddenly vulnerable in the presence of her younger protégé? Meryl Streep was Oscar nominated. 2:30 p.m., E!

Rebel Without a Cause (1955): What if a young man’s anger is so intense that it blinds his view of his friends and family? James Dean and Natalie Wood star. 6 p.m., TCM.

There Will Be Blood (2007): What if an oil man’s greed is so great that it guides every choice he makes for his life and family? Daniel Day-Lewis won an Oscar. 8 p.m., Flix.

The Revenant (2015): What if a man’s desire to live is so strong that he can overcome every obstacle thrown in is path? Leonardo DiCaprio won an Oscar. 8 p.m., FXX.

Sunday, Oct. 6

Sister Act (1992): What if a lounge singer, running from the mob, finds herself with no place to hide but a convent? Whoopi Goldberg and Maggie Smith star. 12 noon and 7:30 p.m., CMT.

Imitation of Life (1959): What if a woman’s ambition - for herself and her daughter - conflicts with her values as she progresses through her career? Lana Turner stars. 1:30 p.m., TCM.

The Night of the Iguana (1964): What if a preacher with conflicting beliefs finds himself at odds with his conscience at a small hotel in Mexico? Richard Burton and Ava Gardner star. 3:45 p.m. TCM