Cynthia Erivo is vulnerable, yet powerful on 'Ch. 1 Vs. 1'

NEW YORK (AP) — While the height of the COVID-19 pandemic brought much of the world to a standstill, it also spread a blanket of loneliness in its path by isolating family members and friends. And despite international fame and accolades, Cynthia Erivo was not exempt.
“I did feel really lonely. I remember I was in L.A. on my own… I had loads of people around me, but I felt like I was doing my life solo, and it was going really fast at that time,” said the Oscar nominee. “I was sort of like in the middle of what felt like a storm. And I felt like I was just by myself and I just didn’t know how to really handle it completely.”