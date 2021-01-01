Curfew-busting New Year party-goers attack French police

PARIS (AP) — Ravers at an underground, curfew-busting New Year’s Eve party that drew at least 2,500 people in western France attacked the police sent to shut them down, torching one police vehicle and injuring officers with volleys of bottles and stones, officials said Friday.

Ravers aboard hundreds of vehicles started converging on a hangar in Lieuron, Brittany, on Thursday night to party into the New Year, the regional government said Friday. It said police were attacked when they tried to stop ravers from installing their party gear.