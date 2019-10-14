Country singer Sara Evans returns to the Ridgefield Playhouse

Country music star Sara Evans returns to The Ridgefield Playhouse with her Say The Words Tour on Thursday, Nov. 7, at 8 p.m., part of Mountain Dew Country & Bluegrass Series. Opening Act is Justin Adams.

Evans had five #1 Country singles, sold millions of records, won the Academy of Country Music’s Top Female Vocalist Award and claimed a Country Music Association trophy for her signature song, Born To Fly.

For tickets, at $87, call or visit the box office, 203-438-5795 or go online at ridgefieldplayhouse.org.