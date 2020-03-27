Country singer Joe Diffie tests positive for coronavirus

FILE - This Aug. 22, 2018 file photo shows Joe Diffie at the 12th annual ACM Honors in Nashville, Tenn. A publicist for Diffie says the country singer has tested positive for COVID-19. Diffie is under the care of medical professionals and is receiving treatment. (Photo by Al Wagner/Invision/AP, File) less FILE - This Aug. 22, 2018 file photo shows Joe Diffie at the 12th annual ACM Honors in Nashville, Tenn. A publicist for Diffie says the country singer has tested positive for COVID-19. Diffie is under the care ... more Photo: Al Wagner, Al Wagner/Invision/AP Photo: Al Wagner, Al Wagner/Invision/AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Country singer Joe Diffie tests positive for coronavirus 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A publicist for Joe Diffie says the country singer has tested positive for COVID-19.

Scott Adkins released a statement to The Associated Press from Diffie that said he is under the care of medical professionals and is receiving treatment.

“My family and I are asking for privacy at this time,” Diffie said in the statement. "We want to remind the public and all my fans to be vigilant, cautious and careful during this pandemic.”

The Grand Ole Opry member and Grammy winner is known for his hits in the '90s including, “Honky Tonk Attitude,” “Prop Me Up Beside The Jukebox,” “John Deere Green,” “Third Rock From The Sun” and “Pickup Man."

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.