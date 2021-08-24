Andrew 'Dice' Clay talks new series about Pam Anderson, Tommy Lee ahead of Ridgefield show Keith Loria Aug. 24, 2021 Updated: Aug. 24, 2021 2:08 p.m.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ - FEBRUARY 19: Andrew Dice Clay performs at The Stress Factory Comedy Club on February 19, 2019 in New Brunswick, New Jersey. (Photo by Bobby Bank/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 27: Bradley Cooper (L) and Andrew Dice Clay attend the 25th Annual Screen ActorsÂ Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 27, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. 480568 (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Turner)
MIAMI, FL - APRIL 6: Andrew Dice Clay on the set of Gravesend filming in Miami at the International Inn on April 6, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Manny Hernandez/ GC Images)
MIAMI, FL - APRIL 6: William DeMeo, Andrew Dice Clay, Tommie Romola on the set of Gravesend filming in Miami at the International Inn on April 6, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Manny Hernandez/ GC Images)
SAN ANTONIO, TX - AUGUST 13: Andrew Dice Clay performs at the AT&T Center on August 13, 2021 in San Antonio, Texas. Last week, it was reported that the comedian was diagnosed with Bell's Palsy. (Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images)
It was a little more than 30 years ago when Andrew “Dice” Clay shocked the comedy world with his HBO comedy showcase, “The Diceman Cometh,” a controversial yet beloved special where his unapologetically crude humor won the hearts of audiences everywhere.
But anyone who saw Clay act earlier in his career—most notably as part of the late ’80s NBC hit drama “Crime Story”—knows that he’s more than the outrageous Dice persona he presents himself to be on stage.