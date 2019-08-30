Collective Soul returns to the Ridgefield Playhouse Oct. 1
The following shows are among those coming up at the Ridgefield Playhouse. For tickets, visit the box office, call 203-438-5795 or go to ridgefieldplayhouse.org.
September
Jane Monheit, Friday, Sept. 6, 8 p.m.
Mavis Staples, Saturday, Sept. 7, 8 p.m.
“Blink Of An Eye” (movie), Thursday, Sept. 12, 7 p.m.
King Lear: National Theatre of London, Sunday, Sept. 15, 12 p.m.
Naturally 7, Sunday, Sept. 15, 7:30 p.m.
“3 From Hell” (movie), Tuesday, Sept. 17, 7 p.m.
Robby Krieger and Leslie West, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 8 p.m.
Daughtry (acoustic), Thursday, Sept. 19, 8 p.m.
Bacon Brothers, Saturday, Sept. 21, 8 p.m.
Rick Springfied, Sunday, Sept. 22, 8 p.m.
Graham Nash, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 8 p.m.
Steve Kimock & Friends, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 8 p.m.
Steve Hackett — Genesis Revisited ‘Selling England By The Pound,’ Thursday, Sept. 26, 8 p.m.
Jimmy Herring & The 5 of 7, Friday, Sept. 27, 8 p.m.
Kristin Chenoweth — Fall Gala 2019, Saturday, Sept. 28, 8 p.m.
October
Collective Soul — 25th Anniversary, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 8 p.m.
Stand-Up Comedy & Improv Skills for Teens, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 4 p.m.
Andy Grammar — Don’t Give Up On Me Tour, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 8 p.m.
Paula Poundstone, Thursday, Oct. 3, 8 p.m.
Max Weinberg’s Jukebox, Friday, Oct. 4, 8 p.m.
Support The Playhouse When You Shop at Ridgefield Running Co., Saturday, Oct. 5, all day.
Loudon Wainwright III —Surviving Twin, Saturday, Oct. 5, 8 p.m.
Acrobats of Cirque-Tacular, Sunday, Oct. 6, 4:30 p.m.
Elvis Unleashed — Fathom Events in HD, Monday, Oct. 7, 7 p.m.
The Beatles White Album Ft. Christopher Cross, Todd Rundgren, Micky Dolenz..., Tuesday, Oct. 8, 8 p.m.
David Sedaris, Wednesday, Oct 9, 8 p.m.
Justin Hayward — All the Way in Concert, Thursday, Oct. 10, 8 p.m.
America — 50th Anniversary Tour, Saturday, Oct. 12, 8 p.m.
Rick Wakeman of Yes — The Grumpy Old Rock Star Tour, Sunday, Oct. 13, 7:30 p.m.
Bandjam 2019 Submission Deadline, Monday, Oct. 14, midnight.
Turandot (Puccini) The MET Opera Encore in HD, Monday, Oct. 14, 2 p.m.
Alien (40th Anniversary), Tuesday, Oct. 15, 7 p.m.
Jeffrey Tambor — Creative Workshop, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 7 p.m.
Renaissance — Ashes Are Burning 50th Anniversary Tour, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 8 p.m.
Air Supply, Thursday, Oct. 17, 8 p.m.
Sutton Foster, Friday, Oct. 18, 8 p.m.
JJ Grey — Front Porch Sessions, Saturday, Oct. 19, 8 p.m.
Rock, Ride & Run — Presented by Nuvance Health, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2 p.m.
Mat Kearney — City of Black and White Revisited Acoustic Tour, Monday, Oct. 21, 8 p.m.
Preservation Hall Jazz Band with Yusa & Special Guests — A Tuba to Cuba, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 7:30 p.m.
Gordon Lightfoot, Thursday, Oct. 24, 8 p.m.
Antonio Sanchez & Migration, Friday, Oct. 25, 8 p.m.
Manon (Massenet) The MET Opera Live in HD, Saturday, Oct. 26, 12:55 p.m.
Peter Gros from the Original Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom, Sunday, Oct. 27, 4 p.m.
Steven Wright, Sunday, Oct. 27, 8 p.m.
November
Ken Jeong, Friday, Nov. 1, 8 p.m.
Wicked Divas, Saturday, Nov. 2, 7:30 p.m.
Living Compassion II — The Dalai Lama’s Life Story in Music, Words, and Images, Sunday, Nov. 3, 7 p.m.
Bob Scaggs — Out of the Blues Tour, Wednesday, Nov 6, 8 p.m.
Sara Evans — Say the Words Tour, Thursday, Nov. 7, 8 p.m.
The Capitol Steps — The Lyin’ Kings, Friday, Nov. 8, 8 p.m.
The Cowboy Junkies, Saturday, Nov. 9, 8 p.m.
Madama Butterfly (Puccini) The MET Opera Encore in HD, Sunday, Nov. 10, 12:55 p.m.
The Godfather Part II (45th Anniversary), Sunday, Nov. 10, 7 p.m.
Raymonda — The Bolshoi Ballet in HD, Monday, Nov. 11, 2 p.m.
Christine O’Leary & Friends, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 8 p.m.
Comedy Graduation Showcase — Comedy & Improv Skills for Teens, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 6 and 8 p.m.
Don Flemons & Amythyst Kiah, Thursday, Nov. 14, 8 p.m.
Sophia Loren — An Evening with an Icon, Saturday, Nov. 16, 8 p.m.
Splash’N Boots, Sunday, Nov. 17, 4 p.m.
Le Corsaire — The Bolshoi Ballet in HD, Monday, Nov. 18, 6 p.m.
Sarah Shook & The Disarmers, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 8 p.m.
John Cleese, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 8 p.m.