Colin Quinn and Gary Gulman perform two outdoor shows Oct. 11

Colin Quinn and Gary Gulman return to the Ridgefield Playhouse for two outdoor shows Sunday, Oct. 11, at 4 and 7:30 p.m. Colin Quinn and Gary Gulman return to the Ridgefield Playhouse for two outdoor shows Sunday, Oct. 11, at 4 and 7:30 p.m. Photo: Contributed / The Ridgefield Playhouse Photo: Contributed / The Ridgefield Playhouse Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Colin Quinn and Gary Gulman perform two outdoor shows Oct. 11 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, is offering the following events. For tickets and up-to-date information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org or call 203-438-5795.

October

The Prado Museum — A Collection of Wonders, Oct. 9, 7:30 p.m.

Chris Thiles — Outdoors, Oct. 10, 4 and 7:30 p.m.

Colin Quinn & Gary Gulman — Outdoors, Oct. 11, 7:30 p.m.

Psycho 60th Anniversary, Oct. 12, 7 p.m.

Total Recall 30th Anniversary, Oct. 13, 7 p.m.

Akeelah and the Bee, Oct. 14, 7:30 p.m.

Whitney Cummings & Taylor Tomlinson — The Codependent Tour, Oct. 16, 5:30 and 8:30 p.m.

Joan Osborne with Special Guest Stephen Kellogg — Outdoors, Oct. 17, 7:30 p.m.

E.T. The Extra Terrestrial, Oct. 18, 4 p.m.

Jeffrey Tambor Zoom Class — Art Of The Monologue, Oct. 20, 7 p.m.

Memories of Murder, Oct. 20, 7:30 p.m.

Sing and Write Like A Pro — Zoom Workshop, Oct. 21, 7 p.m.

Just Mercy, Oct. 21, 7 p.m.

The Shining 40th Anniversary, Oct. 22, 7 p.m.

Josh Turner, Oct. 22, 8 p.m.

Thomas And The Magic Railroad — 20th Anniversary, Oct. 24, 11 a.m.

Jorma Kaukonen, Oct. 24, 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Madama Butterfly (Puccini) The Met Opera Encore in HD, Oct. 25, 2 p.m.

Selma, Oct. 28, 7 p.m.