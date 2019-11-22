Christmas with the Celts returns to The Ridgefield Playhouse Dec. 20

After sold-out performances for the past three seasons, Christmas with the Celts returns to The Ridgefield Playhouse on Friday, Dec. 20, at 8 p.m., part of the Holiday Series, Pepsi Rock Series powered by Xfinity, and Ridgefield Magazine World Music Series.

Featuring the Ashurst Irish Dancers and The Boys & Girls Club Of Ridgefield Chorus, this holiday show is a mix of lively traditional Irish music and instrumentation with American pop music and the Celts’ own originals, along with ancient Irish and Scottish carols and traditional Christmas favorites.

The Celts lineup stars Ric Blair on vocal-guitar-bodhran and piano, along with female lead singer and all Ireland champion fiddler and Irish dancer, Eimear Arkins. Ric and Eimear will be complemented by an array of top-flight musicians on uilleann pipes, Irish whistles, fiddle, bodhran, banjo, five-string bass, and drums.

Visit Bailey’s Backyard, 23 Bailey Ave., Ridgefield for an early dinner and receive 10% off when you show your ticket. Media partner for this event is WFUV — The Real Alternative. For tickets, at $47.50, call or visit the box office, 203-438-5795 or go online at ridgefieldplayhouse.org. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a nonprofit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield.