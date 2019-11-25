Christmas Concert is Dec. 13

Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Christmas Concert is Dec. 13 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The First Congregational Church of Ridgefield presents its 23rd annual Christmas Concert on Friday, Dec. 13 at 7:30 p.m. A cherished holiday event, the concert provides audiences with a stirring and reverent celebration of the Christmas season led this year by the Gerard Carelli Collective Brass Quintet and includes the FCC Chancel Choir, Worship Band, The Fountaineers and the Celebration Ringers.

FCC Family Favorite Holiday Cakes and beverages will be served at the holiday reception after the concert. Free will donation. All are welcome.