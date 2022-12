Before his upcoming holiday concert at the Ridgefield Playhouse, audiences can catch Chris Ruggiero on Good Morning America on Dec. 6

ABC’s Good Morning America booked him and singer Darlene Love, who David Letterman famously dubbed the “Queen of Christmas” decades before Mariah Carey sought that title, to perform their duet, “Grown-Up Christmas List,” which appears on his new album, “Christmas with Chris Ruggiero.”

Interviewed before the GMA appearance, Ruggiero said he was nervous but excited.

Joseph Mirrione/ Contributed photo

“It is my first time on Good Morning America and for me singing is about spreading joy and making people happy,” he said. “There is no better way of doing that than connecting with people on stage and of course being on a show like Good Morning America, where hundreds of thousands or millions of people may be watching. Hopefully Darlene and I can really get them into the Christmas spirit.”

Ruggiero has always loved Christmas and there are certain songs that remind him of Christmases from his childhood. The Katonah, N.Y. resident will be singing many of his favorites at his holiday show, Christmas with Chris Ruggiero, at the Ridgefield Playhouse Dec. 15.

The 23-year old just released his first Christmas album last month and will perform all its songs at the show. While he has only been performing professionally for about five years, he has already released several albums and scored national TV appearances. He unexpectedly made his TV debut on a PBS show on doo-wop music when he was just 18.

“At the time, I didn’t really know I could sing, I would just sing at family functions and whatnot,” he said.

He heard a production company was looking for singers to perform older music and sent in a video of him singing. He said PBS producer T.J. Lubinsky then invited him to Asbury Park, N.J, to sing a few songs. Yes, the same Asbury Park where the now-famous Bruce Springsteen got his start.

“That was my very first time performing on a stage with a band and with an audience. I did not know I was going to be on PBS,” he said. “I had no idea until I saw all the cameras and stuff that this was really going to be televised. It was such a great experience and right after it aired, I started getting phone calls to do more and more shows.” He was invited back a few years later and has now been in two PBS specials that are still being aired.

After a 37-city tour last year, Ruggiero is now on a holiday tour that has taken him from Florida to Las Vegas and now, Ridgefield. His playhouse show will feature him backed by a six-piece band. Half the set list will be Christmas songs and the other half favorite “vintage rock” songs.

Ruggiero said his new album has a layered feeling with each song having its own personality.

“The album has a lot of different textures and I’m proud of it. It’s an old-school, warm feeling Christmas album. They are songs that I grew up listening to,” he said, citing hits like “Sleigh Ride,” “I’ll Be Home for Christmas,” “Silent Night” and “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of Year.”

“These are songs that filled the soundtrack of my memories…and that’s why Christmas means so much to me…it’s just really being with family and spending time with the people you love.”