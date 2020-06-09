Children’s choir holding virtual auditions

The Chamber Singers of the Fairfield County Children’s Choir performs during the Town of Fairfield’s 34th Annual Holocaust Commemoration held at First Church Congregational in Fairfield, April 26, 2017. The Chamber Singers of the Fairfield County Children’s Choir performs during the Town of Fairfield’s 34th Annual Holocaust Commemoration held at First Church Congregational in Fairfield, April 26, 2017. Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Children’s choir holding virtual auditions 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Fairfield County Children’s Choir, a community choral program made up of four choirs for youth in grades 4-12 with treble voices is holding virtual auditions via Zoom.

FCCC provides musical training and the opportunity to perform in the community and in the world.

Prospective members may register for a Zoom audition by emailing manager@SingFCCC.org. Auditions are being held now.

For more information on the choir, auditions or to hear us sing, visit SingFCCC.org or visit us on Facebook and Instagram.