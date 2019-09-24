Charm City Exiles to perform at Nutmeg & Neighbors

L.T. Maroon

Charm City Exiles will perform at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church’s Nutmeg & Neighbors event Saturday, Sept. 28.

The popular trio — L.T. Maroon (vocals/guitar), D.B. Maroon (drums/vocals), Sean Nick (bass/vocals) —describes itself as “straight-up rock with a twist of Americana.” Their appearance is courtesy of Bach to Rock music school in Ridgefield.

Nutmeg & Neighbors will take place from 5 to 8 on the church grounds at 351 Main Sreet. in Ridgefield.

This intergenerational event for the community will help sustain St. Stephen’s many outreach programs and its mission to “love our neighbors.”

The program will include family line dancing, square dancing with a professional caller, O’Deen’s BBQ with vegan options, children’s activities, and auctions.

Everyone is invited to this fundraiser of music, food and fun for all ages.

Advance tickets: $40; children under 12, $5 (family max $100, free childcare).

For tickets go to www.ststephens-ridgefield.org. Tickets at the door: $50; children under 12, $5 (family max $120, free childcare for preK-fifth grade).