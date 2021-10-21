Chapelle special spurs Netflix walkout; 'Trans lives matter' ALEX VEIGA and LYNN ELBER, Associated Press Oct. 21, 2021 Updated: Oct. 21, 2021 6:46 p.m.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Netflix employees who walked out Wednesday in protest of Dave Chappelle's special and its anti-transgender comments were joined by allies who chanted “Trans lives matter,” getting pushback from counterprotesters who also showed up.
A pre-noon rally at a Netflix office-studio complex drew about 100 people, most on the side of an estimated 30 workers at the streaming giant that joined in afterward. Some were willing to identify themselves as Netflix employees, but all declined to provide their names.
