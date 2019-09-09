Celebrity birthdays for the week of Sept. 15-21

Sept. 15: Actor Forrest Compton ("Gomer Pyle USMC") is 94. Comedian Norm Crosby is 92. Opera singer Jessye Norman is 74. Actor Tommy Lee Jones is 73. Movie director Oliver Stone is 73. Drummer Kelly Keagy of Night Ranger is 67. Drummer Mitch Dorge of Crash Test Dummies is 59. Actor Danny Nucci ("The Fosters") is 51. DJ Kay Gee (Naughty By Nature) is 50. Actor Josh Charles ("The Good Wife," ''Sports Night") is 48. Actor Tom Hardy ("The Dark Knight Rises") is 42. Actress Marisa Ramirez ("Blue Bloods") is 42. Actor Dave Annable ("Brothers and Sisters") is 40. Actress Amy Davidson ("8 Simple Rules") is 40. TV personality Heidi Montag ("The Hills") is 33. Actress Kate Mansi ("Days of Our Lives") is 32.

Sept. 16: Actress-singer Janis Paige ("Please Don't Eat The Daisies") is 97. Actor George Chakiris ("West Side Story") is 87. Singer Betty Kelley of Martha and the Vandellas is 75. Drummer Kenney Jones (Small Faces, Faces, The Who) is 71. Actress Susan Ruttan ("L.A. Law") is 71. Actor Ed Begley Jr. is 70. Singer David Bellamy of the Bellamy Brothers is 69. Comedian Lenny Clarke ("Sirens," ''Rescue Me") is 66. Jazz guitarist Earl Klugh is 66. Actor Christopher Rich ("Reba," ''Murphy Brown") is 66. TV weatherman Mark McEwen is 65. Illusionist David Copperfield is 63. Actress Jennifer Tilly is 61. Actress Jayne Brook ("Chicago Hope") is 59. Singer Richard Marx is 56. Comedian Molly Shannon ("Saturday Night Live") is 55. Singer Marc Anthony is 51. Talk-show host Tamron Hall is 49. Comedian Amy Poehler ("Parks and Recreation," ''Saturday Night Live") is 48. Actress Toks Olagundoye ("Castle") is 44. Singer Musiq is 42. Rapper Flo Rida is 40. Actress Alexis Bledel ("Gilmore Girls") is 38. Actress Sabrina Bryan ("The Cheetah Girls") is 35. Actress Madeline Zima ("The Nanny") is 34. Actor Ian Harding ("Pretty Little Liars") is 33. Actress Kyla Pratt ("Fat Albert,'" "Dr. Doolittle") is 33. Singer Teddy Geiger is 31. Actress Bailey De Young ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel") is 30. Musician-actor Nick Jonas of The Jonas Brothers is 27.

Sept. 17: Singer LaMonte McLemore of the Fifth Dimension is 84. Singer Fee Waybill of The Tubes is 71. Actress Elvira is 68. Comedian Rita Rudner is 66. Puppeteer Kevin Clash (Elmo on "Sesame Street") is 59. Actor/director Paul Feig is 57. Director Baz Luhrmann ("Moulin Rouge") is 57. Singer BeBe Winans is 57. Businessman Robert Herjavec ("Shark Tank") is 56. Actor Kyle Chandler ("Early Edition") is 54. Rapper Doug E. Fresh is 53. Actor Malik Yoba ("New York Undercover") is 52. Singer Anastacia is 51. Actor Matthew Settle ("Gossip Girl") is 50. Rapper Vinnie of Naughty By Nature is 49. Actor Bobby Lee ("MADtv," ''Harold and Kumar" films) is 48. Singer Marcus Sanders of Hi-Five is 46. Singer-actress Nona Gaye ("The Matrix" films) is 45. Drummer Chuck Comeau of Simple Plan is 40. Actor Billy Miller ("General Hospital," ''The Young and the Restless") is 40. Actress Danielle Brooks ("Orange Is The New Black") is 30. Gospel singer Jonathan McReynolds is 30. Actress Denyse Tontz ("All My Children," ''Big Time Rush") is 25.

Sept. 18: Singer Jimmie Rodgers is 86. Actor Robert Blake is 86. Actor Fred Willard is 86. Gospel singer Bobby Jones is 81. Singer-actor Frankie Avalon is 79. Actress Beth Grant ("The Mindy Project," ''No Country For Old Men") is 70. Guitarist Kerry Livgren (Kansas) is 70. Actress Anna Deavere Smith is 69. Director Mark Romanek is 60. Guitarist Mark Olson (The Jayhawks) is 58. Singer Joanne Catherall of Human League is 57. Actress Holly Robinson Peete ("Hangin' With Mr. Cooper") is 55. Singer Ricky Bell is 52. Actress and talk-show host Aisha Tyler is 49. Actress Jada Pinkett Smith is 48. Actor James Marsden ("The Notebook," ''Ally McBeal") is 46. Actor Barrett Foa ("NCIS: Los Angeles") is 42. TV personality Sara Haines ("GMA3: Strahan, Sara and Keke," ''The View") is 42. Actor-comedian Billy Eichner ("American Horror Story") is 41. Actors Taylor and Brandon Porter ("Party of Five") are 26. Actor Patrick Schwarzenegger ("Midnight Sun") is 26. Country singer Tae Dye of Maddie and Tae is 24.

Sept. 19: "Inside the Actor's Studio" host James Lipton is 93. Actress Rosemary Harris is 92. Actor David McCallum ("The Man From U.N.C.L.E.") is 86. Singer Bill Medley of the Righteous Brothers is 79. Singer Sylvia Tyson of Ian and Sylvia is 79. Singer-songwriter Paul Williams is 79. Singer Freda Payne is 77. Singer David Bromberg is 74. Actor Randolph Mantooth ("Emergency") is 74. Actor Jeremy Irons is 71. Actress-model Twiggy Lawson is 70. TV personality Joan Lunden is 69. Actor Scott Colomby ("Jack Frost," ''Porky's" films) is 67. Guitarist-producer Nile Rodgers of Chic is 67. Singer-actor Rex Smith is 64. Musician Lita Ford is 61. Director Kevin Hooks is 61. Actress Carolyn McCormick ("Law and Order: Special Victims Unit") is 60. Comedian Cheri Oteri ("Saturday Night Live") is 57. Country singer Jeff Bates is 56. Country singer Trisha Yearwood is 55. News anchor Soledad O'Brien is 53. Singer Esperonza Griffin (Society of Soul) is 50. Celebrity chef Michael Symon is 50. Actor Victor Williams ("The Affair," ''King of Queens") is 49. Singer A. Jay Popoff of Lit is 46. Comedian-talk-show host Jimmy Fallon is 45. Home-improvement host Carter Oosterhouse ("Red Hot and Green," ''Trading Spaces") is 43. Actress-TV host Alison Sweeney ("Days of Our Lives," ''The Biggest Loser") is 43. Singers Tegan and Sara Quin of Tegan and Sara are 39. Actor Columbus Short ("Scandal") is 37. Rapper Eamon is 36. Actress Katrina Bowden ("The Bold and the Beautiful," ''30 Rock") is 31.

Sept. 20: Actress Sophia Loren is 85. Bassist Chuck Panozzo (Styx) is 71. Actor Tony Denison ("Major Crimes," ''The Closer") is 70. Actress Debbi Morgan ("Power") is 68. Jazz guitarist Peter White is 65. Actress Betsy Brantley ("Deep Impact") is 64. Actor Gary Cole is 63. Bassist Randy Bradbury of Pennywise is 55. Actress Kristen Johnston ("3rd Rock From The Sun") is 52. Singers Gunnar and Matthew Nelson of Nelson are 52. Bassist Ben Shepherd (Soundgarden) is 51. Actress Enuka Okuma ("Rookie Blue") is 47. Singer The Dream is 42. Actor Charlie Weber ("How To Get Away With Murder") is 41. Drummer Rick Woolstenhulme of Lifehouse is 40. Rapper Yung Joc is 39. Drummer Jack Lawless of DNCE and The Jonas Brothers is 32.

Sept. 21: Author-comedian Fanny Flagg is 78. Author Stephen King is 72. Guitarist Don Felder (The Eagles) is 72. Actor Bill Murray is 69. Filmmaker Ethan Coen of the Coen Brothers is 62. Actor-comedian Dave Coulier ("Full House") is 60. Actor David James Elliott ("JAG") is 59. Actress Nancy Travis is 58. Actor Rob Morrow ("Numb3rs," ''Northern Exposure") is 57. Actress Cheryl Hines ("Curb Your Enthusiasm") is 54. Country singer Faith Hill is 52. Drummer Tyler Stewart of Barenaked Ladies is 52. Actress-talk-show host Ricki Lake is 51. Rapper Dave (formerly Trugoy the Dove) of De La Soul is 51. Actor Billy Porter ("Pose") is 50. Actor Rob Benedict ("Supernatural," ''Felicity") is 49. Actor Alfonso Ribeiro ("The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," ''In the House") is 48. Actor Luke Wilson is 48. Actor Paulo Costanzo ("Royal Pains," ''Joey") is 41. TV personality Nicole Richie ("The Simple Life") is 38. Actress Maggie Grace ("Lost") is 36. Actor Joseph Mazzello ("Simon Birch") is 36. Rapper Wale is 35. Singer Jason Derulo is 33. Actor Ryan Guzman ("Heroes Reborn," ''Pretty Little Liars") is 32. Actors Nikolas and Lorenzo Brino ("7th Heaven") are 21.