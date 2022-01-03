Celebrity birthdays for the week of Jan. 9-15:

Jan. 9: Actor K Callan (“Lois and Clark”) is 86. Singer Joan Baez is 81. Guitarist Jimmy Page of Led Zeppelin is 78. Actor John Doman (“Gotham”) is 77. Singer-actor Buster Poindexter (David Johansen) is 72. Singer Crystal Gayle is 71. Actor J.K. Simmons (TV’s “The Closer,” ″Spider-Man” movies) is 67. Actor Imelda Staunton (“Harry Potter” movies, “Vera Drake”) is 66. Guitarist Eric Erlandson (Hole) is 59. Actor Joely Richardson is 57. Guitarist Carl Bell of Fuel is 55. Actor David Costabile (“Billions,” ″Breaking Bad”) is 55. Singer Steve Harwell of Smash Mouth is 55. Singer Dave Matthews of The Dave Matthews Band is 55. Actor Joey Lauren Adams (“Chasing Amy,” ″Big Daddy”) is 54. Actor Deon Cole (“black-ish”) is 51. Actor Angela Bettis (“Carrie,” ″Girl, Interrupted”) is 49. Actor Omari Hardwick (“Power”) is 48. Singer A.J. McLean of the Backstreet Boys is 44. Guitarist Drew Brown of OneRepublic is 38. Singer Paolo Nutini is 35. Actor Nina Dobrev (“The Vampire Diaries”) is 33. Actor Kerris Dorsey (“Ray Donovan,” ″Brothers and Sisters”) is 24. Actor Tyree Brown (“Parenthood”) is 18.

Jan. 10: Singer Ronnie Hawkins of Ronnie Hawkins and the Hawks is 87. Actor William Sanderson (“Deadwood,” ″Newhart”) is 78. Singer Rod Stewart is 77. Singer-keyboardist Donald Fagen of Steely Dan is 74. Singer Pat Benatar is 69. Guitarist Michael Schenker (Scorpions) is 67. Singer Shawn Colvin is 66. Singer-guitarist Curt Kirkwood of Meat Puppets is 63. Actor Evan Handler (“Sex and the City”) is 61. Singer Brad Roberts of Crash Test Dummies is 58. Actor Trini Alvarado is 55. Singer Brent Smith of Shinedown is 44. Rapper Chris Smith of Kris Kross is 43

Jan. 11: Actor Mitchell Ryan (“Dharma and Greg”) is 88. Director Joel Zwick (“My Big Fat Greek Wedding”) is 80. Country singer Naomi Judd is 76. Musician Robert Earl Keen is 66. Actor Phyllis Logan (“Downton Abbey”) is 66. Guitarist Vicki Peterson of The Bangles is 64. Actor Kim Coles (“Living Single”) is 60. Former child actor Dawn Lyn (“My Three Sons”) is 59. Guitarist Tom Dumont of No Doubt is 54. Singer Mary J. Blige is 51. Musician Tom Rowlands of The Chemical Brothers is 51. Actor Amanda Peet is 50. Actor Rockmond Dunbar (“Heartland,” “Soul Food”) is 49. Actor Aja Naomi King (“How To Get Away With Murder”) is 37. Reality star Jason Wahler (“Laguna Beach,” ″The Hills”) is 35. Singer Cody Simpson is 25.

Jan. 12: Country singer William Lee Golden of the Oak Ridge Boys is 83. Actor Anthony Andrews is 74. Actor Kirstie Alley is 71. Country singer Ricky Van Shelton is 70. Radio and TV personality Howard Stern is 68. Director John Lasseter (“Toy Story,” “Cars”) is 65. News correspondent Christiane Amanpour is 64. Actor Oliver Platt is 62. Singer-director Rob Zombie is 57. Actor Olivier Martinez (“Unfaithful,” “Blood and Chocolate”) is 56. Rapper TBird of B-Rock and the Bizz is 55. Model Vendela is 55. Actor Farrah Forke (“Wings”) is 54. Actor Rachael Harris (“Lucifer”) is 54. Singer Zack de la Rocha of Rage Against The Machine is 52. Rapper Raekwon of Wu Tang Clan is 52. Actor Zabryna Guevara (“Emergence”) is 50. Singer Dan Haseltine of Jars of Clay is 49. Bassist Matt Wong of Reel Big Fish is 49. Singer Melanie Chisholm (Sporty Spice) of the Spice Girls is 48. Contemporary Christian singer Jeremy Camp is 44. Singer Amerie is 42. Actor Issa Rae (“Insecure”) is 37. Singer Zayn formerly of One Direction is 29. Singer Ella Henderson is 26.

Jan. 13: Actor Frances Sternhagen is 92. Actor Charlie Brill is 84. Actor Billy Gray (“Father Knows Best”) is 84. Actor Richard Moll (“Night Court”) is 79. Guitarist Trevor Rabin of Yes is 68. Drummer Fred White of Earth, Wind and Fire is 67. Actor Kevin Anderson (“Nothing Sacred”) is 62. Actor Julia Louis-Dreyfus (“Veep,” ″Seinfeld”) is 61. Singer Graham “Suggs” McPherson of Madness is 61. Country singer Trace Adkins is 60. Actor Penelope Ann Miller is 58. Actor Patrick Dempsey is 56. Actor Suzanne Cryer (“Silicon Valley,” ″Two Guys and a Girl”) is 55. Actor Traci Bingham (“Baywatch”) is 54. Actor Keith Coogan (“Adventures in Babysitting”) is 52. Writer-Producer Shonda Rhimes (“Scandal,” ″Grey’s Anatomy,” ″Private Practice ”) is 52. Actor Nicole Eggert (“Baywatch,” ″Charles in Charge”) is 50. Actor Ross McCall (“White Collar,” “Band of Brothers”) is 46. Actor Michael Pena (“American Hustle”) is 46. Actor Orlando Bloom is 45. “Good Morning America” meteorologist Ginger Zee is 41. Actor Beau Mirchoff (“Good Trouble,” “Desperate Housewives”) is 33. Actor Liam Hemsworth (“The Hunger Games”) is 32.

Jan. 14: Blues singer Clarence Carter is 86. Singer Jack Jones is 84. Actor Faye Dunaway is 81. Actor Holland Taylor (“Two and a Half Men,” ″The Practice”) is 79. Singer-producer T-Bone Burnett is 74. Actor Carl Weathers is 74. Singer Geoff Tate (Queensryche) is 63. Director Steven Soderbergh (“Erin Brockovich,” “Ocean’s Eleven”) is 59. TV anchor Shepard Smith is 58. Actor-producer Dan Schneider (“Head of the Class”) is 58. Rapper Slick Rick is 57. Actor Emily Watson (“Breaking the Waves”) is 55. Actor-comedian Tom Rhodes (“Mr. Rhodes”) is 55. Guitarist Zakk Wylde (Ozzy Osbourne, Black Label Society) is 55. Rapper-actor LL Cool J is 54. Actor Jason Bateman is 53. Musician Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters and of Nirvana is 53. Actor Kevin Durand (“Lost,” ″Fruitvale Station”) is 48. Actor Jordan Ladd (“Death Proof”) is 47. Actor Emayatzy Corinealdi (“Middle of Nowhere”) is 42. Singer-guitarist Caleb Followill of Kings of Leon is 40. Actor Zach Gilford (“The Family,” ″Friday Night Lights”) is 40. Guitarist Joe Guese of The Click Five is 40. Actor Jake Choi (“Single Parents”) is 37. Singer-actor Grant Gustin (“The Flash”) is 32. Bluegrass musician Molly Tuttle is 29.

Jan. 15: Actor Margaret O’Brien (“Meet Me In St. Louis”) is 84. Actor Andrea Martin is 75. Actor-director Mario Van Peebles is 65. Guitarist Adam Jones of Tool is 57. Actor James Nesbitt (“Waking Ned Devine”) is 57. Actor Chad Lowe is 54. Actor-director Regina King is 51. Actor Dorian Missick (“For Life”) is 46. Actor Eddie Cahill (“Conviction,” ″CSI: New York”) is 44. Rapper Pitbull is 41. Actor Victor Rasuk (“Fifty Shades of Grey”) is 37. Actor Jessy Schram (“Nashville,” ″Once Upon a Time”) is 36. Electronic dance musician Skrillex is 34. Actor Dove Cameron (“Liv and Maddie,” ″The Descendants”) is 26.