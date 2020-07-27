Celebrity birthdays for the week of Aug. 2-8

Aug. 2: Actor Nehemiah Persoff (“Some Like It Hot”) is 101. Keyboardist Garth Hudson of The Band is 83. Singer Kathy Lennon of The Lennon Sisters is 77. Actor Joanna Cassidy is 75. Actor Kathryn Harrold is 70. Actor Butch Patrick (“The Munsters”) is 67. Music producer and Garbage drummer Butch Vig is 65. Singer Mojo Nixon is 63. Actor Victoria Jackson (“Saturday Night Live”) is 61. Actor Apollonia is 61. Actor Cynthia Stevenson (“Men In Trees,” ″Hope and Gloria”) is 58. Actor Mary-Louise Parker is 56. Director-actor Kevin Smith (“Clerks,” ″Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back”) is 50. Actor Sam Worthington (“Terminator Salvation”) is 44. Actor Edward Furlong is 43. “Today” meteorologist Dylan Dreyer is 39. Actor Marci Miller (“Days of Our Lives”) is 35. Singer Charli XCX is 28. Actor Hallie Eisenberg is 28.

Aug. 3: Singer Tony Bennett is 94. Actor Martin Sheen is 80. Singer Beverly Lee of The Shirelles is 79. Lifestyle guru Martha Stewart is 79. Bassist B.B. Dickerson of War is 71. Movie director John Landis is 70. Actor JoMarie Payton (“Family Matters”) is 70. Actor Jay North (“Dennis the Menace”) is 69. Actor Philip Casnoff (“Strong Medicine”) is 66. Actor John C. McGinley (“Scrubs”) is 61. Bassist Lee Rocker (Stray Cats) is 59. Actor Lisa Ann Walter (“Bruce Almighty”) is 59. Singer-guitarist James Hetfield of Metallica is 57. Singer Ed Roland of Collective Soul is 57. Actor Isaiah Washington (“Grey’s Anatomy,” ″Soul Food”) is 57. Keyboardist Dean Sams of Lonestar is 54. Guitarist Stephen Carpenter of Deftones is 50. Musician Spinderella of Salt-N-Pepa is 49. Actor Brigid Brannagh (“Army Wives”) is 48. Actor Michael Ealy (“Think Like A Man,” ″Barbershop”) is 47. Violinist Jimmy De Martini of Zac Brown Band is 44. Actor Evangeline Lilly (“Lost”) is 41. Actor Mamie Gummer (“The Good Wife”) is 37. Singer Holly Arnstein of Dream is 35. Actor Georgina Haig (“Once Upon A Time”) is 35. Bassist Brent Kutzle of OneRepublic is 35. Rapper D.R.A.M. is 32.

Aug. 4: Actor Tina Cole (“My Three Sons”) is 77. Actor-comedian Richard Belzer (“Law and Order: Special Victims Unit,” ″Homicide”) is 76. Actor Billy Bob Thornton is 65. Actor Kym Karath (“The Sound of Music”) is 62. Actor Lauren Tom (“Joy Luck Club,” ″Men In Trees”) is 61. Producer Michael Gelman (“Live with Kelly and Ryan”) is 59. Actor Crystal Chappell (“Guiding Light”) is 55. Drummer Rob Cieka of Boo Radleys is 52. Actor Daniel Dae Kim (“Hawaii Five-O,” ″Lost”) is 52. Actor Michael Deluise (“Gilmore Girls,” “NYPD Blue”) is 51. Rapper Yo-Yo (“Miss Rap Supreme”) is 49. Singer-actor Marques Houston of Immature is 39. Actor-turned-princess Meghan Markle (“Suits”) is 39. “American Idol” runner-up Crystal Bowersox is 35. Singer Tom Parker of The Wanted is 32. Actors Dylan and Cole Sprouse (“The Suite Life of Zack and Cody,” ″Grace Under Fire”) are 28. “American Idol” runner-up Jessica Sanchez is 25.

Aug 5: Actor Loni Anderson is 75. Actor Erica Slezak (“One Life to Live”) is 74. Singer Rick Derringer is 73. Actor Holly Palance (“Under Fire,” “The Omen”) is 70. Singer Samantha Sang is 69. Guitarist Eddie Ojeda of Twisted Sister is 65. Actor Maureen McCormick (“The Brady Bunch”) is 64. Guitarist Pat Smear of Foo Fighters is 61. Actor Tawny Kitaen is 59. Country fiddler Mark O’Connor is 59. Actor Mark Strong (“The Imitation Game”) is 57. Director James Gunn (“Guardians of the Galaxy”) is 54. Actor Jonathan Silverman (“The Single Guy”) is 54. Country singer Terri Clark is 52. Actor Stephanie Szostak (“A Million Little Things”) is 49. Cellist Eicca Toppinen of Apocalyptica is 45. Drummer Whit Sellers of Old Dominion is 42. Actor Jesse Williams (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 40. Actor Albert Tsai (“Dr. Ken”) is 16. Actor Devin Trey Campbell (“Single Parents”) is 12.

Aug. 6: Children’s music performer Ella Jenkins is 96. Actor-director Peter Bonerz is 82. Actor Louise Sorel (“Days of Our Lives”) is 80. Actor Ray Buktenica (“Rhoda”) is 77. Actor Dorian Harewood is 70. Actor Catherine Hicks (“Seventh Heaven”) is 69. Singer Pat MacDonald of Timbuk 3 is 68. Actor Stepfanie Kramer (“Hunter”) is 64. Actor Faith Prince is 63. Singer Randy DeBarge of DeBarge is 62. Actor Leland Orser (“ER”) is 60. Actor Michelle Yeoh (“Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon”) is 58. Country singers Peggy and Patsy Lynn of The Lynns are 56. Actor Jeremy Ratchford (“Cold Case”) is 55. Actor Benito Martinez (“American Crime,” “The Shield”) is 52. Country singer Lisa Stewart is 52. Writer-director M. Night Shyamalan (“The Sixth Sense”) is 50. Actor Merrin Dungey (“Summerland,” ″Alias”) is 49. Singer Geri Halliwell Horner of Spice Girls is 48. Actor Jason O’Mara (“Life on Mars”) is 48. Actor Vera Farmiga (“Up In The Air,” ″The Departed”) is 47. Actor Soleil Moon Frye (“Sabrina The Teenage Witch,” ″Punky Brewster”) is 44. Actor Melissa George (“Alias,” ″Grey’s Anatomy”) is 44. Singer Travis McCoy of Gym Class Heroes is 39. Actor Leslie Odom Jr. (“Hamilton,” TV: “Smash”) is 39. Bassist Eric Roberts of Gym Class Heroes is 36.

Aug. 7: Humorist Garrison Keillor is 78. Singer B.J. Thomas is 78. Actor John Glover (“Smallville”) is 76. Actor David Rasche (“Sledge Hammer!”) is 76. Country singer Rodney Crowell is 70. Actor Caroline Aaron (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) is 68. Actor Wayne Knight (“Seinfeld”) is 65. Singer Bruce Dickinson of Iron Maiden is 62. Actor David Duchovny (“Californication,” ″The X-Files”) is 60. Actor Delane Matthews (“Dave’s World”) is 59. Actor Harold Perrineau (“Lost,” ″Oz”) is 57. Jazz pianist Marcus Roberts is 57. Country singer Raul Malo of The Mavericks is 55. Actor David Mann (“Madea” films) is 54. Actor Sydney Penny (“The Thorn Birds,” ″All My Children”) is 49. Actor Greg Serano (“Power”) is 48. Actor Charlize Theron is 45. Drummer Barry Kerch of Shinedown is 44. Actor Eric Johnson (“Fifty Shades Darker,” ″Smallville”) is 41. Actor Liam James (TV’s “Psych,” film’s “The Way, Way Back”) is 24.

Aug. 8: Actor Nita Talbot is 90. Actor Dustin Hoffman is 83. Actor Connie Stevens is 82. Country singer Phil Balsley of The Statler Brothers is 81. Actor Larry Wilcox (“CHiPS”) is 73. Actor Keith Carradine (“Madam Secretary”) is 71. Drummer Anton Fig (“Late Show With David Letterman”) is 67. Actor Donny Most (“Happy Days”) is 67. Keyboardist Dennis Drew of 10,000 Maniacs is 63. Actor-turned-investment banker Harry Crosby (“Friday the 13th”) is 62. News anchor Deborah Norville is 62. Guitarist The Edge of U2 is 59. Drummer Rikki Rockett of Poison is 59. Rapper Kool Moe Dee is 58. Singer Scott Stapp of Creed is 47. Country singer Mark Wills is 47. Guitarist Tom Linton of Jimmy Eat World is 45. Singer J.C. Chasez of ‘N Sync is 44. Singer Drew Lachey of 98 Degrees is 44. Actor Tawny Cypress (“Heroes”) is 44. Singer Marsha Ambrosius (Floetry) is 43. Actor Lindsay Sloane (“Sabrina the Teenage Witch”) is 43. Actor Countess Vaughn (“The Parkers,” ″Moesha”) is 42. Actor Michael Urie (“Ugly Betty”) is 40. Actor Meagan Good (“Think Like a Man”) is 39. Guitarist Eric Howk of Portugal. The Man is 39. Actor Jackie Cruz (“Orange Is the New Black”) is 36. Singer Shawn Mendes is 22. Actor Bebe Wood (“The Real O’Neals”) is 19.