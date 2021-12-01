Police: Jussie Smollett 'upset' camera didn't record attack DON BABWIN and SARA BURNETT, Associated Press Nov. 30, 2021 Updated: Dec. 1, 2021 3:49 p.m.
CHICAGO (AP) — Jussie Smollett, who is accused of lying to police when he reported he was the victim of racist and homophobic attack in downtown Chicago, appeared troubled when he was told that a surveillance camera did not record the alleged assault, a police detective testified Wednesday.
Chicago police detective Kimberly Murray said she interviewed the former “Empire” actor the morning of the January 2019 attack and that he told her he had been assaulted by two men — one white and wearing a ski mask, the other he couldn't see — as he was returning home after buying a sandwich.
Written By
DON BABWIN and SARA BURNETT