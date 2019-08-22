Carlos Gomez Quartet to perform at library

The Carlos Gomez Quartet will perform at the Ridgefield Library on Saturday, Sept. 7, at 4 p.m., as part of Ridgefield’s second annual Jazz, Funk and Blues Weekend.

The Carlos Gomez Quartet brings the rhythms of Cuba to life through both Latin and Afro-Cuban Jazz improvisation. The all-Cuban quartet is a distinguished group of professional musicians, including master pianist, Carlos Manuel Gomez, Grammy-winning saxophonist, Felipe Lamoglia, with Alberto Miranda on the bass and Alejandro Enriquez on drums.

For a full listing of events, visit jazzfunk.org/. The concert is free and open to the public thanks to the Friends of the Library. Please register at ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282.