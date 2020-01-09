Broadway’s Jessica Vosk to join ACT’s Broadway Unplugged Series

ACT (A Contemporary Theater) of Connecticut announced that Jessica Vosk will join ACT’s Resident Music Supervisor, Bryan Perri, on Feb. 25, for the Broadway Unplugged Series.

Vosk played Elphaba in Wicked on Broadway for two years, and recently starred in the NYC Ballet Jerome Robbins tribute Something to Dance About. Other Broadway credits include Fiddler on the Roof, Finding Neverland, and The Bridges of Madison County. She starred as Anita in the Grammy-nominated San Francisco Symphony’s West Side Story. This season, she will star in the 50th anniversary of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at Lincoln Center.

The Broadway Unplugged Series is the brainchild of Perri, who currently is working as music director and conductor on the critically acclaimed Broadway musical Jagged Little Pill alongside Alanis Morissette, Tom Kitt and Diane Paulus. Perri recently finished a 10-year run as music director and conductor of the Broadway production of Wicked, and as music director for Superhero, having its world premiere Off-Broadway at Second Stage Theater.

Each show in the Broadway Unplugged Series presents an intimate evening where Perri sits down at the piano with renowned Broadway performers for an evening of never before heard stories, conversation, and vocals.

ACT’s Artistic Director Daniel C. Levine said, “Jessica is one of the most gifted performers that I know. I’ve been hoping to get her to ACT for a Broadway Unplugged for quite some time, and I am thrilled that it is happening! Audiences are going to fall in love with her!”

For Feb. 25 show tickets or more information about ACT of Connecticut, ticket and annual subscription sales, education programs, sponsor/donor opportunities, and other theater-related news and announcements, visit actofct.org.