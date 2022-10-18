Broadway’s Bernadette Peters headlines Ridgefield Playhouse gala

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
With three Tony Award wins, several Drama Desk honors, a Golden Globe victory, four Grammy Award nominations and four Emmy Award nods, Bernadette Peters is one of the most celebrated stars of stage, screen and music today.
Throughout her renowned career, Peters has astonished audiences and critics with her performances, whether it was on stage as the Witch in Stephen Sondheim’s “Into the Woods,” playing opposite Steve Martin in films like “The Jerk” and “Pennies From Heaven” or popping up as a guest on television in shows such as “The Muppet Show” and most recently, “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.”