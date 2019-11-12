https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/entertainment/article/Boys-and-Girls-Club-to-host-Zumbathon-14828770.php
Ridgefield Boys and Girls Club to host ‘Zumbathon’ fundraiser
The Ridgefield Boys and Girls Club will host a “Zumbathon FUNdraiser” on Saturday, Nov. 16, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
The club is located at 41 Governor Street.
Instructors will be Mayelin Hutchings, Yolima Solano, and Jessica Torres.
Tooth Fairy Pediatric Denistry and NextGen Dental will be co-hosting the event.
Tickets cost $10 and can be ordered in advance at eventbrite.com or by calling 203-403-2525, ext 112. To buy, go to eventbrite.com, “Zumbathon’ FUNdraiser.” Tickets at the door cost $15.
All proceeds will go directly toward the Ridgefield Boys and Girls Club.
