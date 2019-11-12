  • A “Zumba” class for kids at the the annual "Back to School Rally" held at Hillhouse High. Photo: Peter Casolino / Hearst

    A “Zumba” class for kids at the the annual "Back to School Rally" held at Hillhouse High.

    A “Zumba” class for kids at the the annual "Back to School Rally" held at Hillhouse High.

    Photo: Peter Casolino / Hearst
Photo: Peter Casolino / Hearst
Image 1 of / 1

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 1

A “Zumba” class for kids at the the annual "Back to School Rally" held at Hillhouse High.

A “Zumba” class for kids at the the annual "Back to School Rally" held at Hillhouse High.

Photo: Peter Casolino / Hearst

The Ridgefield Boys and Girls Club will host a “Zumbathon FUNdraiser” on Saturday, Nov. 16, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The club is located at 41 Governor Street.

Instructors will be Mayelin Hutchings, Yolima Solano, and Jessica Torres.

Tooth Fairy Pediatric Denistry and NextGen Dental will be co-hosting the event.

Tickets cost $10 and can be ordered in advance at eventbrite.com or by calling 203-403-2525, ext 112. To buy, go to eventbrite.com, “Zumbathon’ FUNdraiser.” Tickets at the door cost $15.

All proceeds will go directly toward the Ridgefield Boys and Girls Club.