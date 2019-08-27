Books, music, birds and more head to Fairfield County

Mark Twain Library Book Fair, Aug. 30, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Aug. 31, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sept. 1, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sept. 2, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Redding Community Center, Lonetown Road, Redding. All proceeds go to the Mark Twain Library. Info: marktwainlibrary.org.

12th Annual Blues & Views Festival, Aug. 31-Sept. 1, Levitt Pavilion, 40 Jesup Rd., Westport. Headliners include Anders Osborne, Lawrence, Neville Jacobs and the Main Squeeze. The festival will also feature a food court, kids activities and local artisans. Kids under 12 are free for both ticket types. Tickets: $10-$100. Portion of the proceeds will go to Staples Tuition Grants and Wakeman Town Farm. Info: BluesViewsCT.com.

Norwalk Seaport Association Oyster Festival, Sept. 6, 6-11 p.m.; Sept. 7, 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; Sept. 8, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Veteran’s Park, 42 Seaview Ave., Norwalk. Live entertainment, food, activities. Headliners Mike DelGuidice & Big Shot, and Brian Howe, former lead singer of Bad Company. Admission: $5-$12. Info: seaport.org.

Fall Bird Walk, Sept. 7, 9 a.m., Connecticut Audubon’s Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr St., Fairfield. For ages 5-12. Cost: $5. Advance registration required. Info: 203-259-6305, ext. 109, ctaudubon.org/2018/08/fall-bird-walk-2/

Multicultural Festival: Voces De America, Sept. 7, 8 p.m., Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $30. Info: palacestamford.org.

Milford Irish Festival, Sept. 13, 6-11 p.m. and Sept. 14, 11 a.m. - 11 p.m., Fowler Pavilion, 1 Shipyard Ln., Milford. The festival will offer Irish cultural activities and programs for children. Tickets: free for children under 12, $5 Friday, $10 Saturday. Info: milfordirish.org.

Shinrin-Yoku Sanctuary Walk, Sept. 14, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or 1-2 p.m. CT Audubon’s Larsen Sanctuary, 2325 Burr St., Fairfield. Based on the Japanese practice of Shinrin-Yoku, known as forest bathing, this walk, guided by Harvard-trained health educator Dr. Roxanne Daleo focuses on forest breathing. Cost: $15-$20. Advance registration required. Info: ctaudubon.org.

Westonstock: Six Hours of live 60s music, festivities and peace, Sept. 14, 2-8 p.m., Coley Homestead, 104 Weston Rd., Weston. Rain date: Sept. 15. In celebration of this year’s historic 50th anniversary of Woodstock, the Weston Historical Society will host Westonstock, a day-long musical festival. Tickets: $5-$45. Info: westonhistoricalsociety.org.

Appraisal Fair, Sept. 14, 4-7 p.m., Old Town Hall, 2 Belden Hill Ln., Wilton. Hosted by Drum Hill Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Admission: $30. Bring up to three items for an additional $25. Fundraiser for Drum Hill DAR Educational Scholarships. Info: drumhilldar.org, 203-858-1483.

Trash Dash 5K plogging event, Sept. 15, 8 a.m., Newman’s Own Hall of The Maritime Aquarium, 10 N. Water St., Norwalk. Plogging is a combination of jogging and picking up litter. Hosted by Keep America Beautiful and The Maritime Aquarium. Check-in: 7-8 a.m. Registration: $30. Registration for children under 12: $20. Info: act.kab.org/trash-dash.

Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum’s Old-fashioned Flea Market, Sept. 15, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Mathews Park, 295 West Ave., Norwalk. Info: lockwoodmathewsmansion.com, info@lockwoodmathewsmansion.com, 203-838-9799, ext. 4.

Trumbull Arts Festival, Sept. 15, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Trumbull Town Hall Green, 5866 Main St., rain or shine; free admission. Juried crafters, artists, authors, community booths, food trucks, entertainment, children’s creative center. Info: 203-452-5065, arts@trumbull-ct.gov.

Wilton Library’s Awesome Autumn Book Sale Fundraiser, Sept. 21, 9-10 a.m., early buying, $5 and 10 a.m.-5 p.m., free; Sept. 22, 1-5 p.m.; Sept. 23, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., half price; Sept. 24, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., $5/bag, Wilton Library, 137 Old. Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Proceeds benefit library. Info: wiltonlibrary.org, 203-762-3950.

CT Ukulele Festival, Sept. 21, 9 a.m.-9 p.m., Pequot Library, 720 Pequot Ave., Southport. Featuring Bruce Off Broadway, a Ukulele Tribute to the music of Bruce Springsteen, music, food and drink, workshops, strum-a-longs, free performances and an open mic competition. Portion of the proceeds will be donated to Smilow Family Breast Health Center at Norwalk Hospital. Info: ctukulelefestival.com.

Famous Families of Fairfield historic bike ride, Sept. 22, 1 p.m., beginning at the Green in front of Town Hall, 725 Old Post Rd., Fairfield. Tour will cover about 8.5 miles and visit various points of interest recounting the stories of important Fairfield families. Cost: $8-$10. Info/Registration: Fairfieldhistory.org/events/famous-families-of-fairfield-historical-bike-tour/.

Meters for a Cure ERG Challenge, Sept. 29, 7:30 a.m., Greenwich Water Club, 49 River Rd., Cos Cob. Charity rowing event supports Swim Across America Fairfield County and its local beneficiary the Alliance for Cancer Gene Therapy (ACGT). Registration/Info: swimacrossamerica.org/gwc2019.

Walk/Run for Abilis, Oct. 20, 7:30 a.m. registration, Greenwich Point Park. 5K Run starts at 9 a.m. Includes children’s activities, Bubble Bus, music, arts & crafts, a 1-mile wheelchair and stroller-accessible walk, plus the 5K run. One of Abilis’ largest fundraiser events. Registration: $20-$40. Info: abilis.us/walkrun.