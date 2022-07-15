Billy Corgan to play charity show for July 4 parade victims July 15, 2022 Updated: July 15, 2022 7:39 p.m.
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (AP) — Rock singer Billy Corgan of The Smashing Pumpkins will perform a charity livestream show on July 27 to benefit the victims of the Fourth of July parade shooting in suburban Chicago that killed seven people and wounded more than 30.
Corgan, a 20-year resident of Highland Park, where the shooting happened, said the show will be at the city’s plant-based tea house Madame Zuzu’s, which he owns with his partner Chloe Mendel.