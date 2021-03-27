Beloved children's author Beverly Cleary dies at 104 HILLEL ITALIE, AP National Writer March 26, 2021 Updated: March 27, 2021 4:24 a.m.
WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES: US President George W. Bush (C) stands with recipients of the National Medal of Arts in the Oval Office of the White House 12 November 2003 in Washington, DC. From left are: blues musician Buddy Guy; dancer and artistic director Suzanne Farrell; Bush; children's book author Beverly Cleary; and actor-director Ron Howard. AFP PHOTO / TIM SLOAN (Photo credit should read TIM SLOAN/AFP via Getty Images)
TIM SLOAN/AFP via Getty Images
TORONTO, ON - FEBRUARY 10: May Warren reads her child hood copy of Beezus and Ramona by Beverly Cleary. May's mom used to read to her when she was a child. (Chris So/Toronto Star via Getty Images)
Chris So/Toronto Star via Getty Images
FILE - In this April 19, 1998 file photo, Beverly Cleary signs books at the Monterey Bay Book Festival in Monterey, Calif. The beloved children's author, whose characters Ramona Quimby and Henry Huggins enthralled generations of youngsters, has died. She was 104. Cleary's publisher, HarperCollins, announced her death Friday, March 26, 2021. In a statement, the company said Cleary died in Carmel, California, her home since the 1960s, on Thursday. No cause of death was given. (Vern Fisher/The Monterey County Herald via AP, File) Vern Fisher/AP
This image shows a collection of books by Beverly Cleary on Friday, March 26, 2021, at a home in Altadena, Calif. The beloved children's author, whose characters Ramona Quimby and Henry Huggins enthralled generations of youngsters, has died. She was 104. Cleary's publisher, HarperCollins, announced her death Friday. In a statement, the company said Cleary died in Carmel, Calif., her home since the 1960s, on Thursday. No cause of death was given. Anthony McCartney/AP
This image shows a collection of books by Beverly Cleary on Friday, March 26, 2021, at a home in Altadena, Calif. The beloved children's author, whose characters Ramona Quimby and Henry Huggins enthralled generations of youngsters, has died. She was 104. Cleary's publisher, HarperCollins, announced her death Friday. In a statement, the company said Cleary died in Carmel, Calif., her home since the 1960s, on Thursday. No cause of death was given. Anthony McCartney/AP
NEW YORK (AP) — Beverly Cleary, the celebrated children’s author whose memories of her Oregon childhood were shared with millions through the likes of Ramona and Beezus Quimby and Henry Huggins, has died. She was 104.
Cleary’s publisher HarperCollins announced Friday that the author died Thursday in Carmel Valley, California, where she had lived since the 1960s. No cause of death was given.