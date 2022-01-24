Bastille invites listeners to escape in 'Give Me The Future'

NEW YORK (AP) — In 2020, Bastille found themselves in a unique position. Coming out of their last album and into the pandemic, the English pop rock band not only had one album’s worth of songs, but two or three.
So they enlisted the help of producer and OneRepublic front man Ryan Tedder to narrow down the tracks. The songs Tedder picked were futuristic leaning and a concept album began to take shape. With techno beats, ‘80s retro futuristic tones and sweeping production, Bastille’s 13-track “Give Me the Future” dives into the world of science-fiction, exploring the way technology can be a tool for escape.