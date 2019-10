"Barefoot Contessa" star Ina Garten is writing memoir

NEW YORK (AP) — The next book by million-selling chef Ina Garten will be a little more personal.

Celadon Books announced Wednesday that Garten is working on a memoir, not yet titled. It's tentatively scheduled for 2022.

Garten, longtime host of the Food Network's "Barefoot Contessa," has written such bestsellers as "Barefoot Contessa Parties!" and "Barefoot in Paris." A self-taught cook inspired in part by Julia Child, Garten said in a statement that she hoped her book would "inspire readers to find their own unique story."

Garten, 71, was a budget analyst for the federal government before leaving in the late 1970s and purchasing a specialty food store called The Barefoot Contessa. Her first book, "The Barefoot Contessa Cookbook," came out in 1999. All of her cookbooks have been released by Clarkson Potter.