Banana exchange: Older trick-or-treater shares candy at Halloween Walk

A pair of like-minded bananas crossed paths during the Halloween Walk on Saturday, Oct. 26.

The following will run as a letter to the editor in Thursday’s Ridgefield Press:

While at the Halloween Walk, my two year old granddaughter, LenaRose O’Connor, who was dressed as a banana, saw a ‘much bigger’ banana approaching and excitedly pointed it out.

It turns out the larger banana was a 8-to-10-year-old boy who immediately engaged the ‘little banana’ with a warm, friendly greeting noting the similarity in their costumes.

He then surprised us all — he came to her, opened his bag of ‘loot’ and shared some of it with her. As if that wasn’t enough, four to five of his friends lined up behind him and each shared some of their candy one at a time! We were in awe of the kindness those boys exhibited and the moment of sharing something far more than candy!

Kevin O’Connor

Jefferson Drive, Oct. 28