Audible best-sellers for week ending June 26th

Nonfiction

1. The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir by John Bolton, narrated by Robert Petkoff (Simon & Schuster Audio)

2. In Search of Black History by Bonnie Greer, narrated by the author (Audible Original)

3. Nut Jobs: Cracking California’s Strangest $10 Million Dollar Heist: An Audible Original by Marc Fennell, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)

4. History of Bourbon by Ken Albala, The Great Courses, narrated by the author (Audible Original)

5. White Fragility: Why It’s so Hard for White People to Talk About Racism by Robin DiAngelo, Michael Eric Dyson – foreword, narrated by Amy Landon (Beacon Press)

6. How to Be an Antiracist by Ibram X. Kendi, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

7. Herbie by Rich Cohen, narrated by the author (Audible Original)

8. The Tea Shoppe by Josie Adams, narrated by Nicola Barber (Audible Original)

9. Beginning with Gratitude by The Big Quiet, narrated by Jesse Israel (Audible Original)

10. Mind Like a Sunrise by Bram Barouh, narrated by the author (Audible Original)

Fiction

1. Once More upon a Time: A Novella by Roshani Chokshi, narrated by Rebecca Gibel, Shiromi Arserio, Vikas Adam (Audible Original)

2. Henrietta & Eleanor: A Retelling of Jekyll and Hyde: An Audible Original Drama by Robert Louis Stevenson, Libby Spurrier – dramatist, narrated by Holliday Grainger, Clive Mantle, Carla Mendonça, Miranda Raison (Audible Original)

3. Forget Nothing by Jason Anspach, Michelle C. Meyers, narrated by Khristine Hvam (Audible Original)

4. Beyond Strange Lands: An Audible Original by David Peterson, Simon Taylor, narrated by Amy Ingram, Michael Fryer, Lisa Hickey, Kevin Spink, Liam James, Sacha Horler, Peter Phelps, Anna McGahan, Richard Davies (Audible Original)

5. Ghostsitter - A Crazy Inheritance by Tommy Krappweis, narrated by Michael Braun, Marc Vietor, Jay Snyder, Dina Pearlman, Cynthia Darlow, Stephen Bel Davies, James Fouhey, Jeena Yi, Jessie Cannizzaro, Kevin T. Collins, Mateo D’Amato (Audible Original)

6. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens, narrated by Cassandra Campbell (Penguin Audio)

7. The Summer House by James Patterson and Brendan DuBois, narrated by Ari Fliakos (Hachette Audio)

8. The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes: A Hunger Games Novel by Suzanne Collins, narrated by Santino Fontana (Scholastic Audio)

9. The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey by James Lecesne, narrated by the author (Audible Original)

10. The Vanishing Half: A Novel by Brit Bennett, narrated by Shayna Small (Penguin Audio)