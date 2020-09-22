  • This image released by Warner Bros. Entertainment shows Elizabeth Debicki and John David Washington in a scene from “Tenet.” Photo: Melinda Sue Gordon / Associated Press / ©2019 Warner Bros. Entertainment, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

    Photo: Melinda Sue Gordon / Associated Press
Movies for Friday, Sept. 25-Thursday, Oct. 1 follow. Confirm showtimes at prospectortheater.org.

The Nest (R) — Friday, 4:30, 7:15; Saturday, 10:30 a.m., 4:30, 7:15; Sunday & Monday, 12:30, 4:30, 7:15; Tuesday, 4:30, 7:15; Wednesday, 4:30, 7:30; Thursday, 4:30, 7:15.

Tenet (PG-13) — Friday, 3, 7; Saturday-Monday, 11 a.m., 3, 7; Tuesday, 3, 7; Wednesday, 3, 7:15; Thursday, 3, 7.

Star Wars: Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back (PG) — Friday, 4, 7:30; Saturday-Monday, noon, 4, 7:30; Tuesday, 4, 7:30; Wednesday, 4; Thursday, 4,7:30.

25 Prospect Street: A Documentary Film — Wednesday, 7.