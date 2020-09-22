https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/entertainment/article/At-the-Prospector-Tenet-The-Nest-The-Empire-15586877.php
At the Prospector: Tenet, The Nest, The Empire Strikes Back
Photo: Melinda Sue Gordon / Associated Press
Movies for Friday, Sept. 25-Thursday, Oct. 1 follow. Confirm showtimes at prospectortheater.org.
The Nest (R) — Friday, 4:30, 7:15; Saturday, 10:30 a.m., 4:30, 7:15; Sunday & Monday, 12:30, 4:30, 7:15; Tuesday, 4:30, 7:15; Wednesday, 4:30, 7:30; Thursday, 4:30, 7:15.
Tenet (PG-13) — Friday, 3, 7; Saturday-Monday, 11 a.m., 3, 7; Tuesday, 3, 7; Wednesday, 3, 7:15; Thursday, 3, 7.
Star Wars: Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back (PG) — Friday, 4, 7:30; Saturday-Monday, noon, 4, 7:30; Tuesday, 4, 7:30; Wednesday, 4; Thursday, 4,7:30.
25 Prospect Street: A Documentary Film — Wednesday, 7.
View Comments