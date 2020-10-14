-
Lock, right, Shock, left, and Barrel, center, return triumphantly to Halloweentown with “Sandy Claws” in order that Jack Skellington can take his place in Touchstone Pictures animated film, “Tim Burton’s A Nightmare Before Christmas. (Joel Fletcher/Online USA/Hulton Archive/Getty Images/TNS) less
Photo: Hulton Archive / TNS
Lock, right, Shock, left, and Barrel, center, return triumphantly to Halloweentown with “Sandy Claws” in order that Jack Skellington can take his place in Touchstone Pictures animated film, “Tim ... more
Photo: Hulton Archive / TNS
Lock, right, Shock, left, and Barrel, center, return triumphantly to Halloweentown with “Sandy Claws” in order that Jack Skellington can take his place in Touchstone Pictures animated film, “Tim Burton’s A Nightmare Before Christmas. (Joel Fletcher/Online USA/Hulton Archive/Getty Images/TNS) less
Photo: Hulton Archive / TNS
Lock, right, Shock, left, and Barrel, center, return triumphantly to Halloweentown with “Sandy Claws” in order that Jack Skellington can take his place in Touchstone Pictures animated film, “Tim ... more
Movies for Friday, Oct. 16-Thursday, Oct. 22 follow. Confirm showtimes at prospectortheater.org.
Honest Thief (PG-13) — Friday, 4:15, 7; Saturday and Sunday, 4, 7; Monday-Thursday, 4:15, 7.
The War with Grandpa (PG) — Friday, 4, 7:15; Saturday, 7:15; Sunday, 4:15, 7:15; Monday-Thursday, 4, 7:15.
On the Rocks (R) — Friday-Thursday, 7:30.
Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas (PG) — Friday-Thursday, 4:30.