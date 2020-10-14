  • Lock, right, Shock, left, and Barrel, center, return triumphantly to Halloweentown with “Sandy Claws” in order that Jack Skellington can take his place in Touchstone Pictures animated film, “Tim Burton’s A Nightmare Before Christmas. (Joel Fletcher/Online USA/Hulton Archive/Getty Images/TNS) Photo: Hulton Archive / TNS / Getty Images North America

Movies for Friday, Oct. 16-Thursday, Oct. 22 follow. Confirm showtimes at prospectortheater.org.

Honest Thief (PG-13) — Friday, 4:15, 7; Saturday and Sunday, 4, 7; Monday-Thursday, 4:15, 7.

The War with Grandpa (PG) — Friday, 4, 7:15; Saturday, 7:15; Sunday, 4:15, 7:15; Monday-Thursday, 4, 7:15.

On the Rocks (R) — Friday-Thursday, 7:30.

Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas (PG) — Friday-Thursday, 4:30.