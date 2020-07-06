  • Prospector Theater staff pose for a picture in the lobby. Photo: Prospector Theater

    Photo: Prospector Theater
Movies for Friday, July 10-Thursday, July 16 follow. Confirm showtimes at prospectortheater.org.

Inside Out, July 10-16, noon.

Empire Strikes Back, July 10 and 11, 3 p.m.; July 14-16, 7 p.m.

Blair Witch Project, July 10, 7 p.m.

The Notebook, July 11, 7 p.m.

Black Panther, July 12-16, 3 p.m.

Willy Wonka (1971), July 12, 7 p.m.

Wonder, July 13, 7 p.m.