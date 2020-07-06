https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/entertainment/article/At-the-Prospector-15382605.php
Inside Out runs July 10-16 at The Prospector
Photo: Prospector Theater
Movies for Friday, July 10-Thursday, July 16 follow. Confirm showtimes at prospectortheater.org.
Inside Out, July 10-16, noon.
Empire Strikes Back, July 10 and 11, 3 p.m.; July 14-16, 7 p.m.
Blair Witch Project, July 10, 7 p.m.
The Notebook, July 11, 7 p.m.
Black Panther, July 12-16, 3 p.m.
Willy Wonka (1971), July 12, 7 p.m.
Wonder, July 13, 7 p.m.
View Comments