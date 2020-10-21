At the Playhouse

Ghost (30th anniversary), starring Demi Moore and Patrick Swayze will be shown at the Ridgefield Playhouse Oct. 24, at 4 p.m.

The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, is offering the following events. For tickets and up-to-date information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org or call 203-438-5795.

October

The Shining 40th Anniversary, Oct. 22, 7 p.m.

Thomas and The Magic Railroad — 20th Anniversary, Oct. 24, 1 p.m.

Ghost (30th Anniversary), Oct. 24, 4 p.m.

Jorma Kaukonen, Oct. 24, 4 and 7:30 p.m.

Madama Butterfly (Puccini) The Met Opera Encore in HD, Oct. 25, 2 p.m.

John Mulaney & Pete Davidson , Oct. 25, 5 and 7:30 p.m.

Selma, Oct. 28, 7 p.m.

November

Apollo 13 — 25th Anniversary, Nov. 1, 3 and 7 p.m.

Get Out, Nov. 4, 7 p.m.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles — 30th Anniversary, Nov. 7, 1 and 7 p.m.

One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest — 45th Anniversary, Nov. 8, 1 and 5 p.m.

Moonlight, Nov. 10, 7 p.m.

Christine O’Leary Comedy Graduation Showcase — Virtually Live!, Nov. 11, 7 p.m.

The Jersey Tenors, Nov. 11, 8 p.m.

E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, Nov. 29, 4 p.m.