At the Playhouse

The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, is offering the following events. For tickets and up-to-date information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org or call 203-438-5795.

September

Best in Show, Thursday, Sept. 17, 8 p.m.

Pink Floyd — The Wall, Friday, Sept. 18, 8 p.m.

Shaun of the Dead, Saturday, Sept. 19, 8 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2 p.m.

King Lear National Theatre of London in HD, Sept. 20, 2 p.m.

Blue Note Records — Beyond the Notes, Sept. 23, 7 p.m.

Memento, Thursday, Sept. 24, 8 p.m.

Stop Making Sense, Friday, Sept. 25, 8 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2 p.m.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Saturday, Sept. 26, 8 p.m.

Il Trovatore (Verdi) The Met Opera Encore in HD, Sept. 27, 2 p.m.

Johnny Peers & The Muttville Comix, Sept. 27, 2 and 4:30 p.m.

Nate Bargatze — One Night Only, Sept. 28, 5:30 p.m.

Sing and Write Like A Pro — Zoom Workshop, Sept. 30, 7 p.m.

I Am Not Your Negro, Sept. 30, 7 p.m.

October

Bruce Hornsby (Solo) — 20th Anniversary Gala, Oct. 3, 7 p.m.

Pete Wikul Jazz Band, Oct. 4, 4 p.m.

Jinn, Oct. 7, 7 p.m.

The Prado Museum — A Collection Of Wonders, Oct. 9, 7:30 p.m.

Just Mercy, Oct. 14, 7 p.m.

Whitney Cummings & Taylor Tomlinson — The Codependent Tour, Oct. 16, noon, 5:30 and 8:30 p.m.

Akeelah and the Bee, Oct. 21, 7 p.m.

Josh Turner, Oct. 22, 8 p.m.

Selma, Oct. 28, 7 p.m.